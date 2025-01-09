Here Are Three iOS 18 Features Coming Soon Beyond Apple Intelligence

While most iOS 18 updates have been focused on Apple Intelligence, some additional new features and capabilities are coming soon.



Below, we outline three upcoming iOS 18 features that Apple has announced that should arrive in updates such as iOS 18.3 and iOS 18.4.



Default Map and Translation Apps in EU



In an October 2024 document related to the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple revealed that it will allow iPhone and iPad users in the EU to set default navigation and translation apps starting in "spring 2025." That timeframe suggests these options will be added in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, which are expected to be released in April.

For example, users should be able to choose Google Maps, Waze, or other options as their default navigation app, instead of Apple Maps. Likewise, they should be able to choose Google Translate, Microsoft Translator, or other options as their default translation app, instead of Apple's Translate app. These options will be added to the new "Default Apps" section in the Settings app on iPhones that was implemented in iOS 18.2.



PayPal Balance in Apple Wallet



Apple previously announced that iPhone users in the U.S. will be able to see their PayPal balance when using their PayPal debit card in the Wallet app. Apple said this feature would launch in 2025, so it could arrive in a future iOS 18 update, but no specific timeframe was provided.



Robot Vacuum Support in Home App



Apple's website continues to state that robot vacuum support will be added to the Home app in an unspecified iOS 18 update. When available, this feature will allow you to control key functions of your robot vacuum in the Home app, and with Siri voice commands.

Here is how Apple describes the feature:

The Home app now supports the core functionality of robot vacuum cleaners, such as power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, mop, and charge status. They can also participate in automations and scenes, and respond to Siri requests. So you can add them to your cleaning routines — or tell Siri to do some spot cleaning in the living room.

There are references to the feature in iOS 18.3 code, but the functionality is not yet live as of the second beta. iOS 18.3 will likely be released in late January.