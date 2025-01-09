Here Are Three iOS 18 Features Coming Soon Beyond Apple Intelligence

by

While most iOS 18 updates have been focused on Apple Intelligence, some additional new features and capabilities are coming soon.

iOS 18 on iPhone Arrow Down
Below, we outline three upcoming iOS 18 features that Apple has announced that should arrive in updates such as iOS 18.3 and iOS 18.4.

Default Map and Translation Apps in EU

Apple Maps vs Google Maps Feature
In an October 2024 document related to the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple revealed that it will allow iPhone and iPad users in the EU to set default navigation and translation apps starting in "spring 2025." That timeframe suggests these options will be added in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, which are expected to be released in April.

For example, users should be able to choose Google Maps, Waze, or other options as their default navigation app, instead of Apple Maps. Likewise, they should be able to choose Google Translate, Microsoft Translator, or other options as their default translation app, instead of Apple's Translate app. These options will be added to the new "Default Apps" section in the Settings app on iPhones that was implemented in iOS 18.2.

PayPal Balance in Apple Wallet

PayPal Debit Card Apple Wallet Large
Apple previously announced that iPhone users in the U.S. will be able to see their PayPal balance when using their PayPal debit card in the Wallet app. Apple said this feature would launch in 2025, so it could arrive in a future iOS 18 update, but no specific timeframe was provided.

Robot Vacuum Support in Home App

Roomba and HomeKit Feature
Apple's website continues to state that robot vacuum support will be added to the Home app in an unspecified iOS 18 update. When available, this feature will allow you to control key functions of your robot vacuum in the Home app, and with Siri voice commands.

Here is how Apple describes the feature:

The Home app now supports the core functionality of robot vacuum cleaners, such as power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, mop, and charge status. They can also participate in automations and scenes, and respond to Siri requests. So you can add them to your cleaning routines — or tell Siri to do some spot cleaning in the living room.

There are references to the feature in iOS 18.3 code, but the functionality is not yet live as of the second beta. iOS 18.3 will likely be released in late January.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

New iPhone SE and iPad 11 Launch Timing Allegedly Revealed by Leaker

Tuesday January 7, 2025 11:12 am PST by
A new iPhone SE and an iPad 11 might be coming very soon. In late December, a private account on X with a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information said devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that "V59" is a new iPhone SE, and that "J481" is a new entry-level iPad. iOS 15.3, iOS ...
Read Full Article38 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching This Year With One Thing in Common

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:18 am PST by
It was recently reported that new Apple TV and new HomePod mini models will launch this year, and the devices are expected to have one thing in common. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month reported that the new Apple TV and the new HomePod mini will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. Gurman said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, so that could end up being a key upgrade...
Read Full Article55 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Monday January 6, 2025 10:07 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Rectangle Slimmer Feature 1

iPhone 17 Said to Feature More Seamless Camera Bump Design

Monday January 6, 2025 2:56 am PST by
The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the camera bump and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital. In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a...
Read Full Article74 comments
LG UltraFine 6K Display TB5

LG Unveils UltraFine 6K Display With Thunderbolt 5 Support

Tuesday January 7, 2025 3:56 am PST by
LG has shown off a new Ultrafine 6K monitor at CES 2025. The 32-inch display is the first of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5, which Apple introduced late last year with the launch of new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models powered by M4 Pro chips. Details are scant, but we do know that the LG UltraFine 6K monitor (model 32U990A) features a Nano IPS Black panel, delivering a wide color gamut...
Read Full Article168 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's MacBook Pro

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:33 am PST by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article99 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Arrow Down

What to Expect From iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4

Monday January 6, 2025 6:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release at least three iOS versions before the end of April, including iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4. Below, we outline what to expect from each of these updates. iOS 18.2.1 Update: Apple has released iOS 18.2.1 with "important bug fixes." Last month, we reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.2.1, which is expected to have a build number of 22C161....
Read Full Article40 comments