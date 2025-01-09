Apple Watch's Sleep Apnea Feature Continues to Roll Out Around World
Apple this month received approval to launch the Apple Watch's sleep apnea notifications feature in Malaysia, as noted by local resident Xavier Naxa. It is unclear when the feature will actually become available in the country.
This development comes less than a month after the feature became available in Brazil, as part of Apple's efforts to roll it out globally. As of September, the notifications were already available in more than 150 countries and territories.
Sleep apnea is a potentially serious disorder in which a person's breathing repeatedly stops and starts while they sleep. The built-in accelerometer on the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 running watchOS 11 can "monitor small movements at the wrist" that may be associated with breathing disturbances, and notify you if you show consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.
Apple says the feature was developed using "advanced machine learning" and an "extensive data set of clinical-grade sleep apnea tests," and then validated in a clinical study. It is designed for use by adults without a prior sleep apnea diagnosis.
A log of nightly breathing disturbances can be viewed in the Health app on the iPhone, with each disturbance classified as "elevated" or "not elevated."
Popular Stories
A new iPhone SE and an iPad 11 might be coming very soon.
In late December, a private account on X with a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information said devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that "V59" is a new iPhone SE, and that "J481" is a new entry-level iPad.
iOS 15.3, iOS ...
It was recently reported that new Apple TV and new HomePod mini models will launch this year, and the devices are expected to have one thing in common.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month reported that the new Apple TV and the new HomePod mini will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. Gurman said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, so that could end up being a key upgrade...
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the camera bump and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital.
In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a...
LG has shown off a new Ultrafine 6K monitor at CES 2025. The 32-inch display is the first of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5, which Apple introduced late last year with the launch of new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models powered by M4 Pro chips.
Details are scant, but we do know that the LG UltraFine 6K monitor (model 32U990A) features a Nano IPS Black panel, delivering a wide color gamut...
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Apple plans to release at least three iOS versions before the end of April, including iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4.
Below, we outline what to expect from each of these updates.
iOS 18.2.1
Update: Apple has released iOS 18.2.1 with "important bug fixes."
Last month, we reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.2.1, which is expected to have a build number of 22C161....