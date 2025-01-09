Apple Watch's Sleep Apnea Feature Continues to Roll Out Around World

by

Apple this month received approval to launch the Apple Watch's sleep apnea notifications feature in Malaysia, as noted by local resident Xavier Naxa. It is unclear when the feature will actually become available in the country.

sleep apnea detection apple watch
This development comes less than a month after the feature became available in Brazil, as part of Apple's efforts to roll it out globally. As of September, the notifications were already available in more than 150 countries and territories.

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious disorder in which a person's breathing repeatedly stops and starts while they sleep. The built-in accelerometer on the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 running watchOS 11 can "monitor small movements at the wrist" that may be associated with breathing disturbances, and notify you if you show consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.

Apple says the feature was developed using "advanced machine learning" and an "extensive data set of clinical-grade sleep apnea tests," and then validated in a clinical study. It is designed for use by adults without a prior sleep apnea diagnosis.

A log of nightly breathing disturbances can be viewed in the Health app on the iPhone, with each disturbance classified as "elevated" or "not elevated."

Top Rated Comments

ericg301 Avatar
ericg301
30 minutes ago at 10:03 am
I was recently diagnosed with apnea via an at-home sleep study and yet my Apple Watch has to detect any disturbances. So clearly, it's not perfect.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ash Pole Avatar
Ash Pole
28 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Still waiting for the Oxygen sensor to be re-enabled. Im not buy another watch till they do.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StaceyMJ86 Avatar
StaceyMJ86
17 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Is this detection only for the Applewatch 10 or does this also work on earlier versions? Hope applewatch 11 will have at least a 24 hour battery capacity.
The S9 and Ultra 2 also work with it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StaceyMJ86 Avatar
StaceyMJ86
26 minutes ago at 10:07 am

I was recently diagnosed with apnea via an at-home sleep study and yet my Apple Watch has to detect any disturbances. So clearly, it's not perfect.
Were you diagnosed with moderate or severe sleep apnea? If not it’s probably why you didn’t get the sleep disturbances. I was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea, and am struggling with using my CPAP machine, and on the days I haven’t used my machine (which has been days at a time) I haven’t received any elevated breathing disturbances). My numbers are lower on the nights I do use my CPAP machine.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StaceyMJ86 Avatar
StaceyMJ86
18 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Still waiting for the Oxygen sensor to be re-enabled. Im not buy another watch till they do.
I don’t know if you wanted a S9, but Costco has stock of this model with blood oxygen sensor still enabled. I know it’ll work, because I purchased old stock of the U2 in November 2024, and I haven’t had any issues with the sensor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments