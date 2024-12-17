Apple Watch Sleep Apnea Notifications Now Available in Brazil
Apple today announced that the Apple Watch feature to help identify sleep apnea is now available in Brazil following the granting of a license from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency.
The feature, which is now available in over 150 countries and regions, uses the Apple Watch's accelerometer to record wrist movements associated with interruptions in normal breathing patterns during sleep.
Based on the data collected, the feature assesses each day whether your levels of breathing disturbances are elevated or not elevated, and if over a 30-day period it determines the frequency of your elevated disturbances reaches a threshold, you will receive a notification of possible sleep apnea. The notification is not a diagnosis, but it does provide information to help you discuss the situation with a healthcare provider.
The algorithm uses machine learning trained on clinically validated sleep data, with Apple's feature then validated in its own clinical study, which found that 100 percent of study participants who received a positive result from the algorithm indeed had at least mild sleep apnea.
Popular Stories
Apple is planning a series of "major design" and "format changes" for iPhones over the next few years, according to The Wall Street Journal's Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie.
The paywalled report published today corroborated the widely-rumored "iPhone 17 Air" with an "ultrathin" design that is thinner than current iPhone models. The report did not mention a specific measurement, but previous...
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature a major redesign, specifically centering around changes to the rear camera module, and now new supply chain information appears to confirm the striking change, according to a Chinese leaker.
iPhone 17 Pro concept render
Late last month, The Information's Wayne Ma claimed that the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro...
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.
iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software update.
There's no word yet on what's included in iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, ...
Apple is working on a redesigned Magic Mouse that will address some "longstanding complaints," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple in recent months has been working on a "full overhaul" of the Magic Mouse with a design that "better fits the modern era." However, he does not expect the new Magic Mouse to be released in the "next 12 to 18...
Apple plans to release a second-generation AirTag next year with "considerably" longer range for item tracking, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the new AirTag will use Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, or equivalent technology. The chip debuted last year in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple said it offers up...