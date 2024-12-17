Apple Watch Sleep Apnea Notifications Now Available in Brazil

Apple today announced that the Apple Watch feature to help identify sleep apnea is now available in Brazil following the granting of a license from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency.



The feature, which is now available in over 150 countries and regions, uses the Apple Watch's accelerometer to record wrist movements associated with interruptions in normal breathing patterns during sleep.

Based on the data collected, the feature assesses each day whether your levels of breathing disturbances are elevated or not elevated, and if over a 30-day period it determines the frequency of your elevated disturbances reaches a threshold, you will receive a notification of possible sleep apnea. The notification is not a diagnosis, but it does provide information to help you discuss the situation with a healthcare provider.

The algorithm uses machine learning trained on clinically validated sleep data, with Apple's feature then validated in its own clinical study, which found that 100 percent of study participants who received a positive result from the algorithm indeed had at least mild sleep apnea.