Siri's Biggest Upgrade Won't Arrive Until iOS 19

iOS 18.4 is expected to be released in April with several new Apple Intelligence enhancements for Siri, including on-screen awareness, deeper per-app controls, and better understanding of a user's personal context. However, an even bigger upgrade planned for Siri is still more than a year away, according to a recent report.



A few months ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iOS 19 will introduce a "more conversational" version of Siri powered by "more advanced large language models." He said this upgrade will make Siri more like ChatGPT, allowing the assistant to "handle more sophisticated requests" and better respond to "back-and-forth conversations."

Apple will likely preview the more conversational version of Siri when it announces iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, but Gurman said it will not be available until as early as spring 2026. That suggests the feature will be released as part of an iOS 19.4 update, which is likely to be released in March or April next year.

Siri was already inferior to competing voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant, and the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini set Siri even further behind. With the enhancements coming between the iOS 18.4 and iOS 19.4 updates, Siri should finally see some meaningful improvements.

The revamped Siri will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer due to Apple Intelligence compatibility.