Siri's Biggest Upgrade Won't Arrive Until iOS 19
iOS 18.4 is expected to be released in April with several new Apple Intelligence enhancements for Siri, including on-screen awareness, deeper per-app controls, and better understanding of a user's personal context. However, an even bigger upgrade planned for Siri is still more than a year away, according to a recent report.
A few months ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iOS 19 will introduce a "more conversational" version of Siri powered by "more advanced large language models." He said this upgrade will make Siri more like ChatGPT, allowing the assistant to "handle more sophisticated requests" and better respond to "back-and-forth conversations."
Apple will likely preview the more conversational version of Siri when it announces iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, but Gurman said it will not be available until as early as spring 2026. That suggests the feature will be released as part of an iOS 19.4 update, which is likely to be released in March or April next year.
Siri was already inferior to competing voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant, and the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini set Siri even further behind. With the enhancements coming between the iOS 18.4 and iOS 19.4 updates, Siri should finally see some meaningful improvements.
The revamped Siri will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer due to Apple Intelligence compatibility.
Popular Stories
A new iPhone SE and an iPad 11 might be coming very soon.
In late December, a private account on X with a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information said devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that "V59" is a new iPhone SE, and that "J481" is a new entry-level iPad.
iOS 15.3, iOS ...
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope.
Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far.
The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the device and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital.
In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a "process...
LG has shown off a new Ultrafine 6K monitor at CES 2025. The 32-inch display is the first of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5, which Apple introduced late last year with the launch of new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models powered by M4 Pro chips.
Details are scant, but we do know that the LG UltraFine 6K monitor (model 32U990A) features a Nano IPS Black panel, delivering a wide color gamut...
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year.
In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Apple plans to release at least three iOS versions before the end of April, including iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4.
Below, we outline what to expect from each of these updates.
iOS 18.2.1
Update: Apple has released iOS 18.2.1 with "important bug fixes."
Last month, we reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.2.1, which is expected to have a build number of 22C161....