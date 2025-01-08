Delta Teams Up With YouTube for Free Premium Content on Flights

Delta today announced that it is partnering with YouTube for a new in-flight Delta Sync entertainment experience. Delta SkyMiles members who log into their accounts will be able to watch their favorite creators, podcasts, and music artists ad-free while on board most Delta flights.



YouTube will provide "fresh, dynamic, ad-free content" that is tailored to and personalized for each passenger. YouTube videos will be available on the Delta Sync seatback units. From Delta CEO Ed Bastian:



Whether through Delta Sync Wi-Fi or Delta Sync seatback, Delta prides itself on giving customers something new to discover every time they travel and is committed to continuously offering customers content that is relevant to them - that feels personal and meets them where they are. A multi-layered YouTube partnership gives customers access to the most premium source of content in the industry for free, supported by Delta's fast, free Wi-Fi.

Delta is debuting new seatback hardware starting in 2026 that features a 4K HDR QLED display with a theatre-like viewing experience, Bluetooth capabilities for connecting earbuds, a recommendation engine tailored to customer preferences, and options for features like a Do Not Disturb mode for communicating with Delta employees.