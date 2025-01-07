Razer Shows Off Gaming Chair With Integrated Heating and Cooling

Razer today introduced Project Arielle, a next-generation conceptual gaming chair that it is developing. The mesh gaming chair has integrated heating and cooling functions thanks to a bladeless fan system located at the base of the backrest.

The chair offers three adjustable fan speeds for personalized cooling, and Razer says that the heat dissipation offered by the airflow can reduce perceived temperatures by up 2°C to 5°C in dry environments.

When it's cooler, there's a built-in heating system that uses energy-efficient PTC heatings delivering up to 30°C of warm air. According to Razer, the chair's noise level is as "soft as a whisper," with the various functions able to be controlled through a touch panel on the chair's arm.

Razer also demoed Project Ava, a conceptual AI gaming copilot designed to provide real-time insights from esports coaches and information on hardware optimizations to improve gaming performance.



As for products that are actually available, Razer debuted PC Remote Play for streaming full-resolution games from PCs to mobile devices, and a new Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop. Razer says that the new Razer Blade 16 is its thinnest gaming laptop to date, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 AI processors. The Razer Blade 16 will launch in Q1 2025.