Apple Says Siri Data Has Never Been Sold or Used for Marketing

by

No Siri data has ever been used for marketing purposes or sold to a third-party company for any reason, Apple said today in response to accusations that conversations ‌Siri‌ has captured were used for advertising.

siri glow
A lawsuit that Apple has agreed to settle alleged that Apple provided information obtained from accidental ‌Siri‌ recordings to third-party companies for the purpose of marketing products. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claimed that they were shown ads for Air Jordan shoes and Olive Garden after ‌Siri‌ recorded them speaking privately about those companies.

Apple said that did not happen because that's not the way that ‌Siri‌ works. ‌Siri‌ data that Apple uses is anonymized and not linked to a specific user, plus ‌Siri‌ data is not sold. Apple does use ‌Siri‌ information to improve the personal assistant, but the use of audio recordings is now opt-in and turned off by default. Apple's full statement:

Siri has been engineered to protect user privacy from the beginning. Siri data has never been used to build marketing profiles and it has never been sold to anyone for any purpose. Apple settled this case to avoid additional litigation so we can move forward from concerns about third-party grading that we already addressed in 2019. We use Siri data to improve Siri, and we are constantly developing technologies to make Siri even more private.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2019 after contractors working for Apple said that they overheard private conversations from accidental ‌Siri‌ activations. At the time, Apple's privacy terms did not explicitly state that it was using human oversight for ‌Siri‌, and the contractors were concerned customers were unaware that accidental recordings were being listed to.

The customers who filed the lawsuit claimed that they were "regularly recorded without consent" and that they would not have purchased their iPhones had they known about this ‌Siri‌ feature. A judge initially threw out the lawsuit because the plaintiffs did not provide evidence of Apple recording their conversations, so it was refiled with the accusation that ‌Siri‌ data collected had been used for targeted advertising.

Apple says that it settled the lawsuit for $95 million to avoid additional costly litigation. As part of the settlement, Apple said that it "continues to deny any and all alleged wrongdoing and liability, specifically denies each of the Plaintiffs' contentions and claims, and continues to deny that the Plaintiffs' claims and allegations would be suitable for class action status."

The settlement already received preliminary approval from the court. All current or former owners or purchasers of a ‌‌Siri‌‌ device in the United States whose confidential or private communications were obtained by Apple between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024 are considered class members and could be eligible for a payment of up to $20.

Lawyers will set up a settlement website and eligible class members will be contacted.

Tags: Apple Lawsuits, Siri Guide

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:45 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in...
Read Full Article139 comments
MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple

New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip. Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models. New Features Expected The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple already updated the MacBook...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

iPhone 17 Air's Thickness and Price Range Revealed in New Report

Friday January 3, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model for release later this year, and a new report offers a few purported details. South Korea's Sisa Journal today reported that Apple is aiming for the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" to be 6.25mm thick. If that measurement ends up being accurate, the device would become the thinnest iPhone ever, topping the current 6.9mm record set ...
Read Full Article244 comments
Generic iOS 18

Here's What's New in iOS 18.3 So Far

Friday January 3, 2025 11:58 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Here's What's Changing With Siri in 2025

Friday January 3, 2025 2:52 pm PST by
Apple started making Siri more capable with Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, but there are additional Siri updates that are set to come in 2025 with iOS 18 and iOS 19. By this time next year, Siri should be much smarter, if Apple's planned changes live up to what the company says is coming. Features Coming in iOS 18 The best new Siri features haven't been added yet,...
Read Full Article115 comments
Tim Cook MacBook

Apple CEO Tim Cook Donating $1 Million to Trump's Inaugural Fund

Friday January 3, 2025 1:27 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund, reports Axios. The donation will be a personal donation directly from Cook rather than a donation from Apple. Following Trump's win, Cook congratulated him on social media site X, and in December, Cook had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Cook aimed to maintain a relationship with Trump during Trump's first...
Read Full Article711 comments
maxresdefault

Review: Apple's M4 Mac Mini is the Best Desktop Mac

Friday January 3, 2025 10:47 am PST by
Apple refreshed the Mac mini back in November, adding M4 chips and increasing the base memory. We did a hands-on impressions video at the time, but we thought we'd follow that up with a more in-depth review now that we've had more time to spend with Apple's cheapest desktop machine. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced starting at $599, the Mac mini offers the...
Read Full Article154 comments
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article390 comments

Top Rated Comments

HJM.NL Avatar
HJM.NL
1 hour ago at 10:42 am
We (Apple) did nothing wrong and that’s why we pay $ 95 million to the ones telling we did and settle the case.

Strange….
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
1 hour ago at 10:44 am
"We use Siri data to improve Siri."



Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
airwalk331 Avatar
airwalk331
1 hour ago at 10:40 am
Doesn't seem like they have the data that tells them how bad Siri actually is...
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 10:45 am

We (Apple) did nothing wrong and that’s why we pay $ 95 million to the ones telling we did and settle the case.

Strange….
Not strange at all. Litigation could go on for years and cost could be higher than the settlement
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
1 hour ago at 10:45 am
So they just want to pay $95 million for the fun of it then.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nexusrule Avatar
nexusrule
57 minutes ago at 10:49 am

So they just want to pay $95 million for the fun of it then.
For a company as big as Apple with the kind of lawyers they have years in court would probably be more expensive and it doesn’t make sense to spend all that money if the settlement is cheaper.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments