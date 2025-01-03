Best Apple Deals of the Week: Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions With Sales on Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2

It's the first week of 2025, and if you're trying to stay on track with any fitness-related New Year's resolutions there are a few deals you might be interested in this week. This includes a $70 discount on Apple Watch Series 10, as well as $59 off the AirPods Pro 2.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch Series 10

What's the deal? Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 10

Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 10 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is hosting a big New Year's sale across the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup, with $70 off numerous models of the 42mm and 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $59 off AirPods

Take up to $59 off AirPods Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon has a few AirPods discounts available to kick off 2025, and the best one is on the AirPods Pro 2 at $189.99, down from $249.00. Of course, there was a better deal on this model during Black Friday last year, but if you missed out on those holiday deals and want the AirPods Pro 2 in the new year, this is the best discount.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $26 off AirTag 4-Pack

Take $26 off AirTag 4-Pack Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99 this week, down from $99.00. While this is a second-best price, it's only $3 higher when compared to the all-time low price on the accessory, and still a great deal if you need an AirTag for any upcoming 2025 travel plans.



iPad

What's the deal? Take $70 off 10th gen iPad

Take $70 off 10th gen iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon has three models of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $279.00 this week, down from $349.00. Although this was cheaper around the Black Friday season last year, this $279.00 price point has been a more common deal since and it's still a solid second-best price.



iMac

What's the deal? Take $105 off M4 iMac

Take $105 off M4 iMac Where can I get it? Amazon

Finally, this week at Amazon you can get the M4 iMac (16GB RAM, 256GB) for $1,194.00, down from $1,299.00, which is a new record low price on the desktop.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.