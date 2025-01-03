Best Apple Deals of the Week: Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions With Sales on Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2

by

It's the first week of 2025, and if you're trying to stay on track with any fitness-related New Year's resolutions there are a few deals you might be interested in this week. This includes a $70 discount on Apple Watch Series 10, as well as $59 off the AirPods Pro 2.

Hero0000Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch series 10 new blue

  • What's the deal? Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 10
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

Amazon is hosting a big New Year's sale across the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup, with $70 off numerous models of the 42mm and 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $59 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 for $119.00

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $168.99

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99

Amazon has a few AirPods discounts available to kick off 2025, and the best one is on the AirPods Pro 2 at $189.99, down from $249.00. Of course, there was a better deal on this model during Black Friday last year, but if you missed out on those holiday deals and want the AirPods Pro 2 in the new year, this is the best discount.

AirTag

airtag blue

  • What's the deal? Take $26 off AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$26 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99

Amazon has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99 this week, down from $99.00. While this is a second-best price, it's only $3 higher when compared to the all-time low price on the accessory, and still a great deal if you need an AirTag for any upcoming 2025 travel plans.

iPad

ipad blue

  • What's the deal? Take $70 off 10th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$70 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $279.00

Amazon has three models of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $279.00 this week, down from $349.00. Although this was cheaper around the Black Friday season last year, this $279.00 price point has been a more common deal since and it's still a solid second-best price.

iMac

imac blue

  • What's the deal? Take $105 off M4 iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$105 OFF
M4 iMac (16GB RAM, 256GB) for $1,194.00

Finally, this week at Amazon you can get the M4 iMac (16GB RAM, 256GB) for $1,194.00, down from $1,299.00, which is a new record low price on the desktop.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:45 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in...
Read Full Article109 comments
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article341 comments
MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple

New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip. Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models. New Features Expected The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple already updated the MacBook...
Read Full Article60 comments
carplay next gen hero

RIP, CarPlay 2?

Sunday December 29, 2024 7:32 am PST by
Apple's website continues to state that the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay will "arrive in 2024." With less than three days remaining in the year, however, that timeframe is looking more and more unlikely. It would not be entirely Apple's fault if the stated 2024 target is missed, given that it is ultimately up to automakers to roll out the software in vehicles, but it is...
Read Full Article
aapl logo banner

Apple Broke a 13-Year Hardware Streak in 2024

Wednesday January 1, 2025 1:00 am PST by
For over a decade, Apple has consistently announced all-new hardware product lines, from the iPad in 2010 to the Vision Pro in 2023. But for the first time in 14 years, Apple failed to announce any major new hardware products in 2024, focusing solely on updates and refinements to its existing product lines. While Apple unveiled a large number of significant hardware refreshes in 2024, such...
Read Full Article112 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

'iPhone SE 4' Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 16E'

Wednesday January 1, 2025 8:31 am PST by
Apple is expected to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE in March, but it has been rumored that the device will have a different name. The device succeeding the third-generation iPhone SE will be named the iPhone 16E, according to a December 13 post from Fixed Focus Digital, an account with over two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. On December 31, another leaker...
Read Full Article131 comments