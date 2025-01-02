Apple Watch Series 10 Hits Record Low Prices on Amazon for All Your New Year's Resolution Fitness Needs

by

Amazon is kicking off the year with numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10, perfect timing for anyone looking for a smartwatch to help fulfill any New Year's health and fitness resolutions. You'll find $70 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, and this time the deals do not require any coupon codes.

Every price listed below is a match of the record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and in some cases delivery is slipping into February. If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch Series 10 as a way to help keep up with your New Year's resolutions, and didn't get one for the holidays, now is the time to purchase one at these best-ever prices.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

