Reminder: You Can Watch Apple TV+ Shows and Movies for Free This Weekend

Apple TV+ will be available to stream for free starting on Friday, January 3, with the promotion set to last through Sunday, January 5. For the first time, Apple is providing unlimited access to its catalog of TV shows and movies with no subscription fee.



The ‌Apple TV‌+ streaming service can be accessed from any web browser and on any device that has an ‌Apple TV‌ app. The ‌Apple TV‌ app is available on all iOS and macOS devices and also Android devices, select smart TVs, consoles, and more.

Apple's free viewing event will begin on Friday evening, starting at 5:00 p.m. local time in countries where ‌Apple TV‌+ is available. In Europe, the UK, and countries in Asia, the ‌Apple TV‌+ promotion has already started.

To watch ‌Apple TV‌+ for free, all that's needed is an Apple ID to log in. Viewers will not need to subscribe to a free trial or worry about canceling a subscription after the free weekend ends.

Apple is offering the free ‌Apple TV‌+ viewing event ahead of the release of the second season of hit thriller Severance. For those new to ‌Apple TV‌+, Severance is a good choice for a show to check out. Other recommendations include Silo, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Black Bird, and Bad Sisters.

There are also several movies to watch, like Coda, Killers of the Flower Moon, Fly Me to the Moon, and more.

‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ is priced at $9.99 per month, and up to six members of a Family Sharing group are able to watch content at that price point. It is also available in the various Apple One subscription bundles, starting at $19.95 per month.