Telegram Adds New Verification Option to Cut Down on Scams

by

Telegram today announced the launch of a new feature that will allow official third-party services to assign extra verification icons to user accounts and chats. The added verification is meant to cut down on scams and reduce misinformation.

telegram extra verification
While Telegram already has a verification process for public figures and organizations, trusted third-party services will be able to provide additional verification options. A chat or account that has a third-party verification will be marked with a small logo before their name, and opening the associated profile will show a more detailed explanation of the account's status and what it means.

Third-party verification is separate from the verified checkmarks that Telegram provides to public figures and organizations. A service that wants to provide third-party verification to others must first be verified by Telegram and must complete an application.

According to Telegram, third-party verification will make it easier for users to independently confirm the people they contact and services they interact with.

Along with the new verification option, Telegram added support for collectible gifts, reactions for service messages, extra message search filters, and more.

Telegram says that its first major update of 2025 was actually supposed to come in on the last day of 2024, but it was "sadly delayed by a lack of attention from Apple's review team."

Tag: Telegram

Popular Stories

carplay next gen hero

RIP, CarPlay 2?

Sunday December 29, 2024 7:32 am PST by
Apple's website continues to state that the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay will "arrive in 2024." With less than three days remaining in the year, however, that timeframe is looking more and more unlikely. It would not be entirely Apple's fault if the stated 2024 target is missed, given that it is ultimately up to automakers to roll out the software in vehicles, but it is...
Read Full Article
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article298 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:45 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in...
Read Full Article80 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple Broke a 13-Year Hardware Streak in 2024

Wednesday January 1, 2025 1:00 am PST by
For over a decade, Apple has consistently announced all-new hardware product lines, from the iPad in 2010 to the Vision Pro in 2023. But for the first time in 14 years, Apple failed to announce any major new hardware products in 2024, focusing solely on updates and refinements to its existing product lines. While Apple unveiled a large number of significant hardware refreshes in 2024, such...
Read Full Article110 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

'iPhone SE 4' Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 16E'

Wednesday January 1, 2025 8:31 am PST by
Apple is expected to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE in March, but it has been rumored that the device will have a different name. The device succeeding the third-generation iPhone SE will be named the iPhone 16E, according to a December 13 post from Fixed Focus Digital, an account with over two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. On December 31, another leaker...
Read Full Article121 comments
MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple

New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip. Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models. New Features Expected The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple already updated the MacBook...
Read Full Article35 comments
Apple TV Plus Black Banner

Apple TV+ Announces Free Weekend [Updated]

Monday December 30, 2024 6:21 am PST by
Apple TV+ is set to be available to stream for free from Friday, January 3 to Sunday, January 5, providing its full catalog with no subscription fee. Following a series of teasers, Apple confirmed the free weekend on social media, building anticipation for new releases early in 2025 such as the second season of "Severance." Simply open the Apple TV app to watch for free. Apple has never...
Read Full Article78 comments

Top Rated Comments

mansplains Avatar
mansplains
7 minutes ago at 02:53 pm

Never used Discord, either.

I'm not complaining, just don't get it. I just iMessage/text the people I know
Discord is aimed at all sorts of groups, but used by gamers mainly in my experience. When I meet someone in an online game, I feel much better sharing a Discord username or server with them, rather than my phone number.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
17 minutes ago at 02:43 pm

I guess I'm just not hip as I can't find any point to telegram. No one I know uses it, so it's not good for talking to friends. I don't follow people I don't personally know (social, YouTube or otherwise) and I don't do chat rooms, so what's left?

Can someone explain?
Easy - other people have friends that have it. Other people can find utility in something that you personally do not.

Personally, I prefer it over something like Discord. Infinitely better UX than that garbage heap.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chuckeee Avatar
Chuckeee
14 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
Telegram has the reputation of being THE on-line service for hosting & protecting fanatical extremist groups across the spectrum (political to pedophiles). I don’t see how adding a verification sticker addresses that concern.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments