Apple Shares Special Wallpaper and Watch Face to Celebrate New Store

Apple recently announced it will be opening a new retail store at the MixC Hefei shopping mall in Hefei, China on January 18 at 10 a.m. local time.



To celebrate the store's upcoming grand opening, Apple has shared both a special wallpaper and Apple Watch face featuring a custom-designed Apple logo.

The wallpaper is available for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year later this month, Apple will be running a promotion in China that offers savings on select products. The promotion runs from January 4 through January 7, and details are available on Apple's online store.

Apple's annual Japanese New Year promotion is now underway, with customers in Japan able to receive savings and/or a special AirTag with select purchases.

(Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!)