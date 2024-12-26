Apple Announces Japanese New Year Promotion With Exclusive AirTag

Apple today announced the upcoming launch of its annual New Year promotion in Japan, providing customers with a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥30,000 with the purchase of eligible Apple devices.



Customers in Japan can get an Apple gift card when shopping at Apple from January 2 to January 5, and as a bonus, the first 50,000 people to purchase an iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone SE will get an exclusive Year of the Snake AirTag.

Apple is offering up to ¥11,000 for an iPhone purchase, up to ¥30,000 when buying a MacBook Air, up to ¥15,000 for a current-generation iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro, ¥11,000 for an Apple Watch, and up to ¥12,000 for AirPods Max, AirPods 4, or AirPods Pro 2. Apple is also offering gift cards alongside the purchase of the Apple TV, select Beats headphones, and select Apple accessories, with full details available on Apple's Japan website.

According to Apple's Terms and Conditions for the promotion, it is only available to customers who make a purchase in a retail store or through the website, and not through the Apple Store app.