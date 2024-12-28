Anker New Year's Sale Includes Exclusive 20% Off for MacRumors Readers and More
Anker has kicked off its big New Year's sale, which is set to run through January 15. This sale includes notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are a few bonus offers during this event as well, including a deal where if you buy two products you can get an additional 20 percent off, or buy three for 25 percent off. Of course, if you just want to purchase one accessory, there are plenty of solo discounts you can find in the sale.
Finally, it's worth noting that MacRumors readers can still get 20 percent off Anker accessories through the end of the year. Anker's current New Year's event beats this discount most of the time, but if you find a product not on sale it will be worth entering our code at checkout.
In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code akmacrumors20ch at checkout to see the discount. Our exclusive 20 percent off code works on most accessories sitewide, including Anker's new line of MagSafe-compatible products. Our code does not stack with any existing offers, including the holiday deals.
Prime Chargers
Power Banks
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
