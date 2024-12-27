Apple TV+ Shares 'Severance' Season 2 Sneak Peek

Apple has released the first eight minutes of the highly anticipated Severance season two premiere as a special preview for Apple TV+ subscribers, following the show's nearly three-year hiatus.



The exclusive preview, now available in the ‌Apple TV‌ app under the Bonus Content section of the Severance page, gives fans their first look at the next chapter of the sci-fi thriller. Mark Scout, portrayed by Adam Scott, returns to work at Lumon Industries, grappling with the fallout of events that blurred the carefully maintained boundary between his work and personal identities.

Severance first debuted on ‌Apple TV‌+ in February 2022 and quickly became one of the platform's standout series, earning multiple Emmy nominations. Created by Dan Erickson and produced by Ben Stiller, Severance examines a futuristic workplace where employees undergo a controversial medical procedure to split their work and personal memories, creating two distinct lives within a single individual.

Watch the season two premiere sneak peek now online or in the ‌Apple TV‌ app. The full second season of Severance will debut on ‌Apple TV‌+ on January 17.