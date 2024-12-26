ChatGPT Experiencing Outage

OpenAI's popular ChatGPT service is experiencing an outage at the current time, according to the company's website. A system status page says that there are high error rates for ChatGPT, APIs, and Sora.



According to OpenAI, the problem has been ongoing since 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and it is the result of an "issue caused by an upstream provider." OpenAI is working on a fix for the problem.

ChatGPT is not working for some users as a result of the downtime, and that includes the Siri ChatGPT integration feature available on iOS 18.2 devices.