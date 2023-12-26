Apple Reveals Annual Japanese New Year Promotion With Special AirTag
In celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple will be holding a promotion that offers customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥30,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product from January 2 through January 5.
Gift card values range from ¥4,000 for products like the iPhone SE and third-generation AirPods to ¥30,000 for the 15-inch MacBook Air.
In addition to a gift card, the first 50,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, or third-generation iPhone SE from Apple during the promotion will receive a limited-edition AirTag with a "Year of the Dragon" engraving.
Apple has shared terms and conditions for the promotion with additional details. Notably, iPhone orders placed through the Apple Store app will not qualify for a limited-edition AirTag, so make sure to complete your purchase on Apple's website or at a physical Apple Store in Japan if you are interested in receiving one.
Apple holds a Japanese New Year promotion on an annual basis, and this is the third consecutive year it has offered a special AirTag.
