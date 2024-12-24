AirTag 2 Launching Next Year With These New Features

Apple is expected to release an AirTag 2 next year, and a few new features and changes have already been rumored for the item tracker.



Below, we recap what to expect from the AirTag 2:



The new AirTag is expected to be equipped with Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for longer range . The chip debuted last year in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple said it offers up to three times the range as its first-generation Ultra Wideband chip in the current AirTag. On the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, there is a Precision Finding feature that can help you to find your friends in busy places, and it offers up to approximately 60 meters (around 200 feet) range. The new AirTag could offer similar range.

. The chip debuted last year in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple said it offers up to three times the range as its first-generation Ultra Wideband chip in the current AirTag. On the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, there is a Precision Finding feature that can help you to find your friends in busy places, and it offers up to approximately 60 meters (around 200 feet) range. The new AirTag could offer similar range. The new AirTag's built-in speaker is expected to be more difficult to remove , as a stalking-related safety measure.

, as a stalking-related safety measure. The new AirTag is rumored to have improved integration with the Apple Vision Pro , but there are no specific details about this.

, but there are no specific details about this. No major design changes are expected.

The new AirTag is rumored to launch in mid-2025. The current AirTag debuted in April 2021.