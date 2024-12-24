Popular iPhone Camera App 'Halide' Gaining Three New Features in 2025

Lux, the developers behind Halide and Kino, have announced their plans for Halide 3.0, a major update slated for release in 2025 with a series of new features.



Halide "Mark III" is set to gain one-tap color grading. Color grading has been a highly requested addition since the launch of Process Zero, Halide's proprietary image processing system, which debuted in 2024. The feature is expected to allow users to apply professional-grade film looks instantly, similar to the capabilities offered in Lux's Kino app. Lux envisions this feature going beyond presets, potentially enabling users to import custom looks created by others.

While iPhones have long supported HDR through Apple's native algorithms, Halide has refrained from adopting the technology due to concerns over aesthetic preferences and technical compatibility. Lux aims to address these concerns by introducing a nuanced, tasteful HDR implementation that avoids the garish appearance often associated with poorly executed HDR. The timing coincides with advancements in iOS 18, particularly the introduction of Adaptive HDR, which extends HDR compatibility to legacy file formats like JPEG. Lux believes this development marks a tipping point for HDR’s broader adoption and plans to integrate the feature alongside its color grading tools.

Lux is also planning to debut a complete redesign of Halide's user interface. With Halide Mark II turning five years old in 2025, Lux has decided it is time for a visual and functional overhaul. The company has hinted that the changes will integrate tightly with the new features, such as making the color grading interface central to the app’s operation.

Lux has launched an official Discord server, allowing Halide subscribers to access early builds, share ideas, and participate in discussions to help shape the new version of the app. The server will also host a year-long photography challenge, offering weekly prompts and resources to inspire photographers and encourage engagement within the community.