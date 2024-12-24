Apple's First Bezel-Free iPhone Unlikely to Be Ready for 2026 Launch

Apple's plans to create an iPhone with a completely bezel-free display are reportedly facing significant technical challenges, with a new report suggesting that the technology may not be ready by 2026 as previously hoped.

Xiaomi's 2021 Quad-Curved Waterfall Display concept phone

Apple has seemingly been on a years-long quest to slim down the bezels on its iPhone models until they vanish out of sight, but it looks like the first "zero-bezel" iPhone is still a few years away yet. According to Korean-language outlet The Elec, Apple has been working with Samsung Display and LG Display to develop the revolutionary screen technology, but the work has hit snags.

Apple's vision reportedly differs significantly from existing curved display implementations, such as those previously used in Samsung smartphones or Xiaomi's "quad-curved waterfall display" concept. The iPhone maker is specifically working to avoid the "magnifying glass effect" that typically occurs on curved display edges like those already seen on some smartphones.

In contrast to typical curved-edge phones, Apple is said to envision a unique design that maintains the iPhone's signature flat display and angular sides while extending the screen seamlessly over the edges, similar to the current Apple Watch design. Some industry insiders have reportedly described the intended aesthetic as "pebble-like."

However, the technical challenges apparently remain substantial. Both Samsung Display and LG Display need to adapt two existing technologies, including Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) for protecting OLED displays from environmental damage, and Optical Clear Adhesive (OCA) for bonding transparent adhesive films around curved edges. The suppliers also need to ensure there's adequate space for components like the iPhone antenna.

The development of OCA technology in particular has reportedly proven troublesome, as the current solutions suffer from side-view distortion issues, and engineers have still to address impact damage concerns for the edge-wrapped display design.

Apple had planned to begin mass production in time for the displays to feature on an iPhone 18 in 2026, but for that to happen, discussions with display manufacturers should have already been finalized by now. However, industry insiders report that these talks are still ongoing, suggesting the timeline for introducing the "zero-bezel" technology on an iPhone will likely slip further into the future.

