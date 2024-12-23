What to Expect From iOS 19: All the Rumors So Far

iOS 19 is not expected to be announced until June 2025, but information about the software update is already starting to surface.



Below, we recap the biggest iOS 19 rumors so far.



More ChatGPT-Like Siri

iOS 19 will introduce a "more conversational Siri" powered by "more advanced large language models," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said this upgrade will make Siri more like OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing the assistant to "handle more sophisticated requests."

Apple will likely unveil the revamped Siri when it unveils iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 next June, but Gurman said it will not be available until as early as spring 2026. That suggests the feature will be released as part of an iOS 19.4 update.



In the meantime, iOS 18.2 added ChatGPT integration to Siri, and Gurman expects an integration with Google's Gemini to follow in a later update. And with iOS 18.4, Siri will gain on-screen awareness, deeper per-app controls, and a few other enhancements, but it will still not offer fully-fledged ChatGPT-like conversational abilities directly.



Delayed Features

Gurman revealed that some other features have been "postponed" until iOS 19.4.

"I'm told that a larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts)," he said.

He did not provide any specific details about the features that are pushed back.

Gurman attributed the delay to the gradual rollout of Apple Intelligence features between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.4, which is preventing some Apple software engineers from moving on to iOS 19 development. In line with this information, an unnamed source within Apple told French website iPhoneSoft.fr that they are still working on iOS 18 development.



Compatible iPhones

According to French website iPhoneSoft.fr, iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models:



iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

The oldest devices in that list are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, all of which were released in September 2018.

Of course, some iOS 19 features will be unavailable on older iPhone models.

If this report is accurate, it would be the second year in a row in which Apple did not drop support for any iPhone models with its major annual iOS release. iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is.

iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.



Timing

The first iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 betas should be released during WWDC 2025 next June, and the updates are likely to be released in September.