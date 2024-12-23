What to Expect From iOS 19: All the Rumors So Far

by

iOS 19 is not expected to be announced until June 2025, but information about the software update is already starting to surface.

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock
Below, we recap the biggest iOS 19 rumors so far.

More ChatGPT-Like Siri

iOS 19 will introduce a "more conversational Siri" powered by "more advanced large language models," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said this upgrade will make Siri more like OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing the assistant to "handle more sophisticated requests."

Apple will likely unveil the revamped Siri when it unveils iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 next June, but Gurman said it will not be available until as early as spring 2026. That suggests the feature will be released as part of an iOS 19.4 update.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
In the meantime, iOS 18.2 added ChatGPT integration to Siri, and Gurman expects an integration with Google's Gemini to follow in a later update. And with iOS 18.4, Siri will gain on-screen awareness, deeper per-app controls, and a few other enhancements, but it will still not offer fully-fledged ChatGPT-like conversational abilities directly.

Delayed Features

Gurman revealed that some other features have been "postponed" until iOS 19.4.

"I'm told that a larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts)," he said.

He did not provide any specific details about the features that are pushed back.

Gurman attributed the delay to the gradual rollout of Apple Intelligence features between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.4, which is preventing some Apple software engineers from moving on to iOS 19 development. In line with this information, an unnamed source within Apple told French website iPhoneSoft.fr that they are still working on iOS 18 development.

Compatible iPhones

According to French website iPhoneSoft.fr, iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models:

  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

The oldest devices in that list are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, all of which were released in September 2018.

Of course, some iOS 19 features will be unavailable on older iPhone models.

If this report is accurate, it would be the second year in a row in which Apple did not drop support for any iPhone models with its major annual iOS release. iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is.

iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Timing

The first iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 betas should be released during WWDC 2025 next June, and the updates are likely to be released in September.

Related Roundup: iOS 19

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhones

Sunday December 22, 2024 8:09 am PST by
iOS 19 will not drop support for any iPhone models, according to French website iPhoneSoft.fr. The report cites a source within Apple. The report said that iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models: iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro ...
Read Full Article106 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2 Redux

Top 5 Apple Products to Look Forward to in 2025

Friday December 20, 2024 2:22 pm PST by
It's looking like 2025 is going to be an important year for Apple, with the company planning to revamp the iPhone, push further into smart home products, and improve Apple Intelligence. There are tons of new products rumored for 2025, including new iPhones, M4 Macs, a smart home command center, and much more. We've highlighted the top five Apple products that will have the biggest impact in...
Read Full Article111 comments
m3 macbook air blue

Apple Accidentally Leaked the Next MacBook Air

Sunday December 22, 2024 8:33 am PST by
Apple earlier this month released macOS 15.2, and in doing so it accidentally confirmed new MacBook Air models coming next year. Apple accidentally released macOS 15.2 restore files for unreleased "‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and "‌MacBook Air‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025)" models. While it no surprise that the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models were going to be updated with the M4 ...
Read Full Article
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18.2.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhone

Saturday December 21, 2024 4:45 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 18.2.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's analytic logs this week. The logs have accurately revealed many iOS versions before they were released. iOS 18.2.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or addresses security vulnerabilities, but it is unclear which specific issues might be resolved. The update...
Read Full Article37 comments
Google Nest Hub 2

New 'HomePod' With 7-Inch Display, A18 Chip, and More Reportedly Launching Next Year

Saturday December 21, 2024 2:03 pm PST by
Apple plans to release a new "HomePod" with a 7-inch LCD display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support in 2025, according to DigiTimes. Google's Nest Hub It is unclear how much the screen-equipped HomePod would cost, but Apple is seemingly aiming for a reasonable price. In a paywalled report this week, the supply chain publication said Apple has selected China-based manufacturer Tianma ...
Read Full Article156 comments
mac pro creativity

Apple Launched the Controversial 'Trashcan' Mac Pro 11 Years Ago Today

Thursday December 19, 2024 7:00 pm PST by
Apple launched the controversial "trashcan" Mac Pro eleven years ago today, introducing one of its most criticized designs that persisted through a period of widespread discontentment with the Mac lineup. The redesign took the Mac Pro in an entirely new direction, spearheaded by a polished aluminum cylindrical design that became unofficially dubbed the "trashcan" in the Mac community. All of ...
Read Full Article162 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Features

Tuesday December 17, 2024 9:02 am PST by
The current Apple TV 4K was released more than two years ago, so the streaming device is becoming due for a hardware upgrade soon. Fortunately, it was recently rumored that a new Apple TV will launch at some point next year. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that Apple has been working on its own combined Wi-Fi and...
Read Full Article181 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Every Apple Product Coming in 2025

Friday December 20, 2024 9:19 am PST by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look ahead to all of Apple's expected hardware announcements for 2025. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Rumors and reports from a range of reliable sources suggest that Apple will release at least 22 new products in 2025, with a series of minor to major updates and refreshes planned for the iPhone, iPads,...
Read Full Article17 comments

Top Rated Comments

Gathomblipoob Avatar
Gathomblipoob
37 minutes ago at 08:54 am
When native Siri can tell me correctly when the next Friday the 13th is, then we'll talk.



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eric_WVGG Avatar
Eric_WVGG
4 minutes ago at 09:27 am
iOS Snow 18
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UliBaer Avatar
UliBaer
29 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Disappointing...

BTW: Next Friday the 13th is in June 2025 - made with human intelligence! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Haiku_Oezu Avatar
Haiku_Oezu
12 minutes ago at 09:18 am
“The next iOS update will have new features”, the people said
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments