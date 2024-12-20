Amazon Discounts USB-C AirPods Max to $499.99 ($49 Off)

Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $499.99 in four colors, down from $549.00. This is a return of the Black Friday price on the headphones, and only a few dollars higher when compared with the previous record low price.

Colors available on sale include Blue, Midnight, Orange, and Purple. Depending on your location, most of the AirPods Max can be delivered in time for Christmas, but you might start seeing some colors slip past the 25th as stock begins to dwindle.

