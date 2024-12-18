Additional Airlines Add Support for Apple's Find My for Lost Luggage Feature

Several airlines this week implemented support for the new iOS 18.2 Find My item location sharing feature, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Aer Lingus, and more.



As of now, 14 airlines have customer support protocols for locating lost luggage with the new ‌Find My‌ feature, and the full list includes the following airlines: United, Delta, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Turkish Airlines, Aer Lingus, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Eurowings, and Iberia Airlines.

After updating to iOS 18.2, the new Share Item Location feature allows you to create a link that lets someone see the location of a lost item when they open it up. Links can be opened on a non-Apple device using a web browser, so people with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac can help you locate something that's lost, such as your luggage.

‌‌Find My‌‌ links that you share expire after a one-week period, and you can see how many people have viewed a link. Shared links stop working when an item is returned to you, when the link sharing date expires, or when you opt to stop sharing the location of an item. Share Item Location is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so Apple and accessory manufacturers are not able to view an item's location or information.

Apple has teamed up with airlines to add support for Share Item Location, and airlines that use the feature have staff that know what steps to follow to get a lost item back to its owner using the ‌Find My‌ feature.

Additional airlines are planning to add support, including Qantas, Virgin Atlantic, Singapore Airlines, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.