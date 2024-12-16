Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series 'Silo' Renewed for Third and Fourth Seasons

by

Apple today announced it has renewed the award-winning sci-fi series "Silo" for third and fourth seasons, allowing for the "complete story" to be told. Apple confirmed that the fourth season will be the final season of the show.

silo tv show apple tv plus
"With the final two chapters of 'Silo,' we can't wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos," said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost.

"Silo" is currently midway through its second season on Apple TV+, with new episodes releasing each Friday through January 17.

The series follows the last 10,000 people on Earth, all of whom live in a massive underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic and deadly world outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The sci-fi series is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book series. Ferguson and Howey both serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S., and the streaming service is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.

Top Rated Comments

breather Avatar
breather
22 minutes ago at 06:08 am
Great news. Love the show!! :)
Great news. Love the show!! :)
TechWhisperer Avatar
TechWhisperer
20 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Second season is lackluster.
Second season is lackluster.
neptuna Avatar
neptuna
16 minutes ago at 06:14 am
Loved the first season, but struggling to get into the second. May be more of a "me" problem than the show, however. I think there's just too much content to consume these days and a show like this requires your focus; something that big tech has been attacking for years now. Hard to find the focus needed to watch and truly enjoy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
24 minutes ago at 06:06 am
Interesting enough but it’s painfully show and dark and I have yet to stay fully awake through an episode. That is usually the case with most Apple TV shows with few exceptions.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments