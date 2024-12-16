Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series 'Silo' Renewed for Third and Fourth Seasons

Apple today announced it has renewed the award-winning sci-fi series "Silo" for third and fourth seasons, allowing for the "complete story" to be told. Apple confirmed that the fourth season will be the final season of the show.



"With the final two chapters of 'Silo,' we can't wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos," said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost.

"Silo" is currently midway through its second season on Apple TV+, with new episodes releasing each Friday through January 17.

The series follows the last 10,000 people on Earth, all of whom live in a massive underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic and deadly world outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The sci-fi series is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book series. Ferguson and Howey both serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S., and the streaming service is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.