iPhone 17 Air Model Enters Product Introduction Phase at Foxconn

Apple's rumored new iPhone 17 Air model has entered the new product introduction phase (NPI) at Foxconn, according to supply chain sources (via DigiTimes).

Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island single camera
The NPI phase transitions a product from concept to mass production, beginning with design validation and prototype testing, followed by supplier qualification and manufacturing process development. Pilot production runs test the assembly and refine quality control, while aligning logistics with the supply chain, with the ultimate aim of ramping up to full-scale manufacturing.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model in Apple's lineup and will reportedly offer a significantly slimmer design that current iPhone models. The handset will be about two millimeters thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

As for size, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to fall somewhere between the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Separate rumors have claimed 6.55 inches, 6.6 inches, and 6.65 inches as the display size that Apple has settled on, which would make it smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but larger than the 17 Pro.

Apple is expected to equip the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air with its own custom-designed 5G modem chip, which is smaller than 5G modem chips from Qualcomm. Apple has focused on making the chip more integrated with other Apple-designed components to save space within the ‌iPhone‌ without sacrificing battery life or display quality, according to Gurman.

Meanwhile, the rear camera will be relocated from the upper left side of the iPhone to the center of the device, as part of a "large, centred camera bump," according to The Information. Analyst Jeff Pu believes it will feature a single 48-megapixel lens.

The iPhone 17 Air will debut next year alongside a standard iPhone 17, an iPhone 17 Pro, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max – the Pro models of which are said to have significant design changes of their own.

Ifti
Ifti
34 minutes ago at 03:26 am

If we have a Google pixel style camera array, how can we take spatial video?

Previous rumours sound sketchy to me.
Guessing that's reserved for the Pro phones. The Air is a more 'cut down and portable' version of the iPhone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
davidec
davidec
53 minutes ago at 03:08 am
A thinner phone would be lovely. I love my iPhones but the camera bulk is a huge trade off.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wikiverse
wikiverse
25 minutes ago at 03:35 am

Please end the suffering of a skipped generation and call it "iPhone 9".
The 6S was the 9th generation iPhone. The 8 was the 11th and the X was the 12th. Then there was the XS before the 11. Making the iPhone 11 the 14th generation.

If anything we need to skip 2 more numbers and call the iPhone 17 the iPhone 20... or the iPhone XX.

Maybe that's what this phone is, a 20th generation special edition phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunapple
sunapple
52 minutes ago at 03:09 am
In trying to understand who this phone is for I've come up with the idea that this is probably the ultimate minimalist phone.

As a 13 mini user I won't be happy with the screen size, but it might still have a lot of the same appeal. Don't need three cameras, don't need a huge battery to watch TikToks, just the essentials in an efficient design.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Newbie67
Newbie67
47 minutes ago at 03:13 am
Would much prefer the aesthetic goal of removing the camera bumps and integrating the lenses into the frame of the phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MilaM
MilaM
33 minutes ago at 03:27 am
I really hate the huge camera bumps on recent iPhones. They make the phones super bulky once you put a case around them. This is the first time in years that I'm actually intrigued by a new iPhone design. Was contemplating upgrading from the 13 to a 16 Plus for a larger screen, but then decided it's not really worth it. This new phone might change my mind.

I just hope there won't be too many compromises regarding connectivity. It needs to have USB-C and a SIM slot to work for me.

I just hope there won't be too many compromises regarding connectivity. It needs to have USB-C and a SIM slot to work for me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
