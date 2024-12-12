Apple Has Just a Few Weeks Left to Launch CarPlay 2 in 2024 as Planned

by

Apple's website continues to state that the first vehicle models with support for next-generation CarPlay will "arrive in 2024," but with less than three weeks remaining in the year, time is running short for the company to meet that objective.

carplay next gen hero
One reason to remain optimistic is that a similar situation played out last year. Apple said the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay would be previewed in late 2023, and while that seemed more and more unlikely as the year-end approached, Aston Martin and Porsche finally shared some dashboard concepts on December 20. Just in time!

That's all we have, so far, though. Concepts, leaks, and promises.

Aston Martin last year said next-generation CarPlay would be available in its DB12 sports car, but it has not shared any specific plans. Meanwhile, Porsche told us it had no imminent plans to launch next-generation CarPlay as of late November.

It has now been more than two and a half years since Apple first announced next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, and it has yet to launch.

Apple has not publicly commented on next-generation CarPlay in a long time, but it has continued to make preparations behind the scenes. Last month, for example, a few redesigned next-generation CarPlay icons appeared in iOS 18.2 code. However, iOS 18.2 was released earlier this week, and there is still no sign of the new CarPlay.

Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 2
Apple also filed to protect its next-generation CarPlay designs in the European Union last month.

When it first announced next-generation CarPlay a few years ago, Apple promised deeper integration with the instrument cluster and climate controls, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, a dedicated FM radio app, widgets, and more. The interface would be tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's brand identity.

Here is how Apple describes it:

This next generation of CarPlay is the ultimate iPhone experience for the car. It provides content for all the driver's screens including the instrument cluster. This ensures a cohesive design experience that is the very best of your car and your iPhone — with designs for each automaker that express your vehicle’s character and brand. Vehicle functions like radio and temperature controls are handled right from CarPlay. And personalization options ranging from widgets to selecting curated gauge cluster designs make it unique to the driver.

During its initial announcement, Apple said committed automakers included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, and Volvo. Aston Martin was announced later. It is unclear if that list remains accurate, however, as some automakers have since expressed hesitation about ceding the in-vehicle software experience to Apple. That doesn't guarantee that next-generation CarPlay is dead in the water, but the list of partners could end up being smaller.

Next Generation CarPlay Vehicle Software Update
Apple has not responded to our several requests for comment about next-generation CarPlay this year, but as of now its website still promises a 2024 launch. Apple and car makers have 19 days remaining to pull off the feat within that timeframe.

Do you think Apple will ever launch next-generation CarPlay, or are you convinced it is vaporware? Let us know in the comments section.

