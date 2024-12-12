Keynote, Pages, and Numbers Get Apple Intelligence Features

by

Apple today updated Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for Mac and iOS with support for Apple Intelligence features like ChatGPT Siri integration, Writing Tools, and Image Playground that were largely introduced in iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.

iWork macOS Trio Feature
All three apps support Writing Tools for proofreading, summarizing, rewriting, and composing text, with the latter feature relying on ChatGPT. ‌Siri‌ is able to use ChatGPT to answer questions about what's in presentations, documents, and spreadsheets.

Pages, Numbers, and Keynote also offer ‌Image Playground‌ support, so there is now an option to create original images that can be used in iWork documents.

All of the new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features require a device that's capable of ‌Apple Intelligence‌. That includes the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models, Macs with an Apple silicon chip, iPads with an Apple silicon chip, and the iPad mini 7.

Apple's iWork apps for iOS devices and Macs are free to download and use.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, iWork, Keynote, Numbers, Pages

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

Apple Announces iOS 18.2 Launching Today With These New Features

Wednesday December 11, 2024 5:23 am PST by
Apple has announced that iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 will be released today following more than six weeks of beta testing. For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, the update introduces additional Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji for creating custom emoji, Image Playground and Image Wand for generating images, and ChatGPT integration for Siri. There is also ...
Read Full Article57 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Versions of iOS 18.2 and More With Genmoji, Image Playground and ChatGPT Integration

Monday December 9, 2024 10:06 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, a week after releasing the first RCs. The first iOS 18.2 RC had a build number of 22C150, while the second RC's build number is 22C151. Release candidates represent the final version of beta software that's expected to see a ...
Read Full Article93 comments
macOS Sequoia Night Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.2 With New Apple Intelligence Features

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.2, the second update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that was released in September. macOS Sequoia 15.2 comes over a month after the release of macOS Sequoia 15.1. Mac users can download the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. macOS Sequoia 15.2 adds Image Playground, an app that lets you create...
Read Full Article160 comments
m4 mac mini hands on

Cloud-Based M4 and M4 Pro Mac Mini Models Now Available

Wednesday December 11, 2024 7:34 am PST by
Developers now have access to cloud-based M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini units via MacWeb, a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud services. The company has launched three configurations of the new Mac mini, powered by Apple's M4 and M4 Pro chips. Developers and IT teams can rent these machines for tasks ranging from basic development to advanced artificial intelligence modeling, providing an...
Read Full Article21 comments
iPhone SE 4 Single Camera Thumb 3

iPhone SE 4 Said to Feature 48MP Rear Lens, 12MP TrueDepth Camera

Monday December 9, 2024 4:48 am PST by
Apple's forthcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front, according to details revealed in a new Korean supply chain report. ET News reports that Korea-based LG Innotek is the main supplier of the front and rear camera modules for the more budget-friendly ~$400 device, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of...
Read Full Article136 comments
iphone 17 pro concept render cameras

Major iPhone 17 Pro Redesign Backed by Supply Chain Info, Claims Leaker

Thursday December 12, 2024 4:36 am PST by
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature a major redesign, specifically centering around changes to the rear camera module, and now new supply chain information appears to confirm the striking change, according to a Chinese leaker. iPhone 17 Pro concept render Late last month, The Information's Wayne Ma claimed that the rear of the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro...
Read Full Article131 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 With Genmoji, Image Playground, Siri ChatGPT and More

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:03 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, the second major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates that came out in September. The new updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article172 comments

Top Rated Comments

flofixer Avatar
flofixer
1 hour ago at 11:31 am
something useful for a change
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
9 minutes ago at 12:21 pm

Thats upcoming. Could be more languages added with 18.3/15.3 beta when it shows. Why wait for 18.4?
Yes I know. That's why I wrote at this time ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments