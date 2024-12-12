Keynote, Pages, and Numbers Get Apple Intelligence Features
Apple today updated Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for Mac and iOS with support for Apple Intelligence features like ChatGPT Siri integration, Writing Tools, and Image Playground that were largely introduced in iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.
All three apps support Writing Tools for proofreading, summarizing, rewriting, and composing text, with the latter feature relying on ChatGPT. Siri is able to use ChatGPT to answer questions about what's in presentations, documents, and spreadsheets.
Pages, Numbers, and Keynote also offer Image Playground support, so there is now an option to create original images that can be used in iWork documents.
All of the new Apple Intelligence features require a device that's capable of Apple Intelligence. That includes the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models, Macs with an Apple silicon chip, iPads with an Apple silicon chip, and the iPad mini 7.
Apple's iWork apps for iOS devices and Macs are free to download and use.
