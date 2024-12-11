TP-Link Launches Tapo Smart In-Wall Outlet With Matter Support

TP-Link has launched a new Smart In-Wall Outlet under its Tapo brand, bundling Matter support and a feature that lets users monitor the energy usage of connected devices.



The Tapo P210M includes overcharge protection, meaning when connected devices are fully charged, the outlet switches off. The 15A/1800W outlet also features Power Protection, which automatically turns off devices when the power exceeds a user-specified threshold.

The aforementioned energy monitoring is accessed via the Tapo app, providing tracking of the outlet's energy use through stats and charts. Users can save money on their bills by scheduling devices to turn off during periods of inactivity. Note that this dual-socket model also has manual on/off buttons for each outlet.

The all-important Matter support over Wi-Fi eliminates the need for an additional hub, but a controller is necessary. In Apple Home terms, that equates to an Apple TV 4K (2021 and 2022 models), HomePod (both generations), or HomePod mini.

The Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outlet retails at $30, but it is currently listed as on sale at Amazon.com, with a 33% discount bringing the price below $20.