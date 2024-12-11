Apple Shares Ad Highlighting Genmoji in iOS 18.2

Apple today shared a new Apple Intelligence ad that promotes Genmoji, a feature that became available today with the launch of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.

The spot features a custom song called "Anything You Like" by The Dare, and it runs through a list of rhyming ‌Genmoji‌ creations like gnome, foam, pink comb, and skeleton made out of chrome, showing each ‌Genmoji‌ as it's mentioned in the song.

‌Genmoji‌ can be created on an Apple Intelligence-capable iPhone or iPad running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. ‌Genmoji‌ are crafted in the Messages app from text-based descriptions, and can be shared with friends and family in text messages.