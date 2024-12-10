Tap to Pay on iPhone Now Available in the UAE

Apple has announced Tap to Pay on iPhone in the UAE, allowing independent sellers, small merchants, and large retailers in the country to use ‌iPhones‌ as a payment terminal.



Tap to Pay allows iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets‌‌‌. All transactions are encrypted, and Apple has no information about what is purchased or the person who made the purchase.

No additional hardware or credit card machine is required‌ to use Tap to Pay on iPhone. The feature uses NFC technology to securely authenticate the contactless payments, plus the feature also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Adyen, Magnati, and Network International are the first payment platforms in the UAE to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone, which works with cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Mastercard, and Visa.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ requires ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ XS or newer models, and works for customers as any normal ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌‌ transaction would. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method.

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ launched in February 2022 in the United States, and since then, Apple has been working to expand it to additional countries. The feature is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan, the UAE, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.