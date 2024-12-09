Several Apple TV+ Shows Score Golden Globe Nominations

Apple today announced that several of its TV shows have been nominated for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Popular series Slow Horses has been nominated for Best Drama, while Disclaimer, a psychological thriller miniseries starring Cate Blanchett, has been nominated for Best Limited Series.

Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden have been nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama, while Disclaimer's Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline have been nominated for best actor awards for a limited series.

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the stars of hit comedy Shrinking, have been nominated for best comedy performance and best supporting role, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal, star of Presumed Innocent, has also been nominated for best actor in a TV drama.

The Golden Globe winners are set to be announced on January 5, 2025. Apple previously won Golden Globes for Killers of the Flower Moon and Black Bird, and its original TV shows, movies, and documentaries have earned a total of 535 wins and 2,402 award nominations across the Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, and more.

Apple TV+ is priced at $9.99 per month in the United States, and it is available in more than 100 countries and regions. Customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, or Mac can get three months of ‌Apple TV‌+ for free.

Slow Horses is the best show on Apple TV. It's exceptionally well written and well made. There are few shows that match the quality of writing that this show has.

It's also one of the few stand-out shows that have avoided the 'Apple Trap' of 8-10 episodes being commissioned without a pilot, only to have about 3-4 episodes worth of story to tell (Invasion, Suspicion, Hijack, etc). Or shows that really should have been 30 minutes being padded out to much longer run times (Ted Lasso S3).

Silo and Severance get all the attention and marketing, but Slow Horses is the real reason to subscribe to Apple TV.
