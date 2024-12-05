iOS 18.2 Expands AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test Feature to Nine Countries

The upcoming iOS 18.2 update expands the hearing test feature on the AirPods Pro 2 to nine additional countries, including Cyprus, Czechia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, according to Apple. The feature first launched in the U.S. and select other countries in late October.



The five-minute test allows adults to identify if they have hearing loss by measuring their ability to hear different frequencies of sound. After completing the test, the results will show a hearing loss classification and recommended next steps. Apple has a support document with detailed information about the feature.

iOS 18.2 also expands the ability to use AirPods Pro 2 as a clinical-grade hearing aid to the United Arab Emirates, according to Apple.

All of the hearing health features on the AirPods Pro 2 require firmware version 7B19 or newer. Firmware updates are installed automatically on AirPods while they are charging and in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to Wi-Fi.

Apple today released the final iOS 18.2 beta version, known as the Release Candidate, and the update should be widely released next week.