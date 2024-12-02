Apple Warns Developers About Longer App Review Times During the Holidays

Apple today informed developers that App Store review times could increase as the 25th approaches, with Apple recommending that developers start getting their apps and games up to date and ready for the season.



There was a time where Apple would shut down ‌App Store‌ Connect entirely during the week of Christmas and not accept new app or app review submissions at all, but reviews now continue throughout the holiday.

Apple says that it is anticipating a high volume of app submissions, and reviews could take longer to complete between December 20 and December 26. Developers should submit time-sensitive submissions early to ensure they get through review in time.

The busiest season on the App Store is almost here. Make sure your apps and games are up to date and ready. App Review will continue to accept submissions throughout the holiday season. Please plan to submit time-sensitive submissions early, as we anticipate high volume and reviews may take longer to complete from December 20-26.

Developers often like to offer sales, promotions, and new content during December as people receive new devices, ‌App Store‌ gift cards, and more during the holiday period.