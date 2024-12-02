Paid Version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Now Available

Nintendo today debuted Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, a paid offline version of Pocket Camp that lets customers continue to play now that the freemium version of the game has been shut down.



The original Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game was shuttered last week on November 29, almost exactly seven years after it launched. Because it was a freemium game, there are players who invested a lot of money in various items in the game, so Pocket Camp Complete allows those players to continue to play the base version of the game.

Nintendo has stopped all events and updates now that the online version of Pocket Camp has been discontinued. Pocket Camp saves can be transferred to Pocket Camp Complete and the game has many of the same features, but there is no support for visiting and interacting with other players or receiving gifts. It does not have in-app purchases, nor is there an online connection.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is available from the App Store for $9.99. Saves can be transferred until June 2, 2025, and transferring a save requires a Nintendo Account.