Nintendo Shutting Down Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp App, Plans to Release Paid Offline Version
Nintendo today announced that it will shut down the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app for iOS on November 29, seven years after the game originally launched. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a freemium app that Nintendo has regularly been adding new content to through ongoing events, so there are players with money invested in the game.
There will be no more events or updates with the Pocket Camp service being discontinued, but Nintendo will release a paid version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp so that existing users can continue to play an offline version of the game. The paid version will allow saves to be transferred over, but it will not support visiting and interacting with other players or receiving gifts. It will not have in-app purchases nor will it require an online connection.
Pocket Camp users who have purchased Leaf Tickets, the in-game currency, can redeem them through November 28. Leaf Tickets not used by that date will expire. Pocket Camp Club subscriptions will be ending on October 28, but Nintendo will continue providing the associated benefits until Pocket Camp shuts down.
Nintendo plans to release the paid version of the app when the existing freemium version is shut down, but pricing has not yet been announced. Transferring a Pocket Camp save to the new app requires linking to a Nintendo Account.
