Apple Orders M5 Chips From TSMC Ahead of Late 2025 Production
Apple has ordered M5 chips from TSMC as the company begins production development of its next-generation processor for future devices, claims a new Korean-language report by The Elec.
The M5 series is expected to feature an enhanced ARM architecture and will reportedly be manufactured using TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer process technology. Apple's decision to forgo TSMC's more advanced 2nm process for the M5 chip is believed to be primarily due to cost considerations. Despite this, the M5 will feature significant advancements over the M4, notably through the adoption of TSMC's System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology.
This 3D chip-stacking approach enhances thermal management and reduces electrical leakage compared to traditional 2D designs. Apple is said to have expanded its cooperation with TSMC on the next-generation hybrid SoIC package, which also combines thermoplastic carbon fiber composite molding technology. The package reportedly entered a small trial production phase in July.
Apple's forthcoming M5 chip is anticipated to bring significant enhancements in performance and efficiency across various devices. Production could begin as early as the second half of 2025, with the first M5-equipped devices potentially launching by the end of next year or early 2026. Assuming Apple maintains its typical upgrade cycle for its custom silicon, here are the devices we're expecting to benefit first:
- iPad Pro: M5 chips could debut in the devices in late 2025 or early-to-mid 2026.
- MacBook Pro: Models featuring M5 series chips are anticipated in late 2025.
- MacBook Air: M5 variants will likely arrive in early 2026.
- Apple Vision Pro: An updated version of the headset incorporating the M5 chip is expected between the fall of 2025 and spring of 2026.
References to what are believed to be Apple's M5 chip have already been discovered in official Apple code. According to one report, thanks to its dual-use SoIC design, Apple also plans to deploy the M5 chip within its AI server infrastructure to bolster AI capabilities across both consumer devices and cloud services.
Today's report reinforces Apple's continued reliance on TSMC as its exclusive chip manufacturing partner. The Taiwanese foundry has been crucial to Apple's successful transition away from Intel processors beginning in 2020, with the company unable to produce its custom chips without TSMC's advanced manufacturing capabilities.
