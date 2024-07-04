Apple M5 Chip's Dual-Use Design Will Power Future Macs and AI Servers
Apple will reportedly use a more advanced SoIC packaging technology for its M5 chips, as part of a two-pronged strategy to meet its growing need for silicon that can power consumer Macs and enhance the performance of its data centers and future AI tools that rely on the cloud.
Developed by TSMC and unveiled in 2018, SoIC (System on Integrated Chip) technology allows for the stacking of chips in a three-dimensional structure, providing better electrical performance and thermal management compared to traditional two-dimensional chip designs.
According to the Economic Daily, Apple has expanded its cooperation with TSMC on a next-generation hybrid SoIC package that additionally combines thermoplastic carbon fiber composite molding technology. The package is said to be in a small trial production phase, with the intention of mass producing the chips in 2025 and 2026 for new Macs and AI cloud servers.
References to what are believed to be Apple's M5 chip have already been discovered in official Apple code. Apple has been working on processors for its own AI servers made with TSMC's 3nm process, targeting mass production by the second half of 2025. However, according to Haitong analyst Jeff Pu, Apple's plans in late 2025 are to assemble AI servers powered by its M4 chip.
Currently, Apple's AI cloud servers are believed to be running on multiple connected M2 Ultra chips, which were originally designed solely for desktop Macs. Whenever the M5 is adopted, its advanced dual-use design is believed to be a sign of Apple future-proofing its plan to vertically integrate its supply chain for AI functionality across computers, cloud servers, and software.
(Via Digitimes.com.)
Popular Stories
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first Apple smartphones to adopt Samsung's high performance "M14" OLED display panel, claims a new report coming out of South Korea. According to ETNews, Samsung's "M" series of OLED panels are made for flagship smartphones, while "14" refers to the number of high-performance materials used to produce them. "M14" is the first...
Two years after Apple paid $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over faulty MacBook butterfly keyboards, funds from the settlement will be going out to affected customers. An update on the MacBook Keyboard Litigation Settlement website says that the court issued a payment order on June 27, 2024, with payments set to be issued for approved claims by August 2024. Emails about the...
Apple today reclassified the iPhone X, first-generation HomePod, and first-generation AirPods as "vintage" products. The products appeared on Apple's vintage and obsolete products list earlier today. Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers continue to offer...
Apple eventually plans to turn some of its artificial intelligence features into paid services, similar to iCloud+ subscriptions, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that while Apple Intelligence will be free to start, Apple's long-term plan is to launch something like "Apple Intelligence+," with extra features that users pay...