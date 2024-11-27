Is the HomePod Mini a Good Gift Still? Here's What to Consider

by

At $99 in the U.S., the HomePod mini is a more affordable gift option for Apple enthusiasts. However, the speaker was released just over four years ago, so you may be wondering if it is still worth purchasing or if you should hold off.

homepod mini thumb feature
Below, we outline three things to take into consideration.

First, there have been rumors about a HomePod mini 2, but none of them are recent.

The firmest rumor came from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in February 2023, he said mass shipments of a new HomePod mini would begin in the second half of 2024. However, heading into the final month of the year, it is unclear if that production has actually started or if it will soon. There has been no talk about a HomePod mini 2 being imminent, so a launch seems unlikely until 2025 at the earliest, barring a surprise announcement.

Kuo did not reveal any new features planned for the next HomePod mini, but potential upgrades could include a newer chip for improved audio, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for a lower-latency Handoff experience, and new color options. The current HomePod mini is equipped with an S5 chip and a U1 chip.

While the HomePod mini has received no major hardware upgrades since it was released in November 2020, Apple has refreshed its color options a few times. The speaker was released in Blue, Orange, and Yellow in November 2021, and Space Gray was replaced with a virtually-identical Midnight finish in July of this year.

The second thing to take into consideration is that Apple reportedly plans to release an all-new smart home hub as early as March 2025. The hub is expected to feature around a 6-inch display that can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, so the device could essentially be a more useful alternative to the HomePod mini. It has been predicted that the hub could be priced in the $199 to $299 range, so an Apple gift card that someone could use towards that device next year is another idea to consider.

Third, Siri is widely considered to be an inferior digital assistant compared to the likes of Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant. It's something to keep in mind depending on how much your giftee plans to use voice commands.

If you do go ahead with gifting a HomePod mini this year, that is a fine choice too. The speaker is a bit outdated now, but it remains an adequate speaker for its price, and it will continue to serve its purpose for several years.

Related Roundup: HomePod mini
Buyer's Guide: HomePod Mini (Caution)
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro models 1

First iPhone 17 Pro Design Leak Claims Surprising Return to Aluminum, Rectangular Camera Bump, and More

Monday November 25, 2024 8:07 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will offer "significant design changes," The Information's Wayne Ma reports. The two flagship iPhone 17 models will be the first high-end iPhones to feature an aluminum frame since the delineation of the iPhone lineup into Pro and non-Pro models. In recent years, lower-end iPhone models such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 16 have featured aluminum...
Read Full Article191 comments
airpods pro bulbs

Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now: AirPods, iPads, and More

Friday November 22, 2024 5:28 am PST by
Black Friday 2024 is just a few days away, and as always this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals. Right now, this includes big savings on popular Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article45 comments
ipads early bf deals

7 Best Black Friday iPad Deals for 2024

Saturday November 23, 2024 1:44 pm PST by
We're less than one week away from Black Friday on November 29, and Best Buy and Amazon currently have all-time low prices across Apple's entire iPad lineup. This includes Apple's 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini 7, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article18 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island single camera

'iPhone 17 Air' Features Revealed in New Report: As Thin as 5mm, Single Speaker, and More

Monday November 25, 2024 8:40 am PST by
The Information's Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu today published an in-depth report about the "iPhone 17 Air," revealing several new details about the device. The report said prototypes of the device have a thickness of between 5mm and 6mm, which would make it the thinnest iPhone ever. In comparison, iPhone 16 models are 7.8mm thick and iPhone 16 Pro models are 8.25mm thick. Due to this...
Read Full Article145 comments
new mac holiday

6 Best Black Friday Mac Deals for 2024

Sunday November 24, 2024 7:21 am PST by
Black Friday 2024 is just a few days away, and you can already find the year's best prices on nearly every Mac at Amazon. Specifically, this includes the new M4 iMac, M4 MacBook Pro, and the M2 and M3 MacBook Air. We've also included a great deal on the Apple Studio Display. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article24 comments

Top Rated Comments

numenorian Avatar
numenorian
7 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Solid airplay speaker for the price, but IMO worthless as a "smart" speaker. Way behind what Siri can do on your phone and obviously that will only get worse as Apple Intelligence progresses.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments