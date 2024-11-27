Is the HomePod Mini a Good Gift Still? Here's What to Consider

At $99 in the U.S., the HomePod mini is a more affordable gift option for Apple enthusiasts. However, the speaker was released just over four years ago, so you may be wondering if it is still worth purchasing or if you should hold off.



Below, we outline three things to take into consideration.

First, there have been rumors about a HomePod mini 2, but none of them are recent.

The firmest rumor came from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in February 2023, he said mass shipments of a new HomePod mini would begin in the second half of 2024. However, heading into the final month of the year, it is unclear if that production has actually started or if it will soon. There has been no talk about a HomePod mini 2 being imminent, so a launch seems unlikely until 2025 at the earliest, barring a surprise announcement.

Kuo did not reveal any new features planned for the next HomePod mini, but potential upgrades could include a newer chip for improved audio, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for a lower-latency Handoff experience, and new color options. The current HomePod mini is equipped with an S5 chip and a U1 chip.

While the HomePod mini has received no major hardware upgrades since it was released in November 2020, Apple has refreshed its color options a few times. The speaker was released in Blue, Orange, and Yellow in November 2021, and Space Gray was replaced with a virtually-identical Midnight finish in July of this year.

The second thing to take into consideration is that Apple reportedly plans to release an all-new smart home hub as early as March 2025. The hub is expected to feature around a 6-inch display that can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, so the device could essentially be a more useful alternative to the HomePod mini. It has been predicted that the hub could be priced in the $199 to $299 range, so an Apple gift card that someone could use towards that device next year is another idea to consider.

Third, Siri is widely considered to be an inferior digital assistant compared to the likes of Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant. It's something to keep in mind depending on how much your giftee plans to use voice commands.

If you do go ahead with gifting a HomePod mini this year, that is a fine choice too. The speaker is a bit outdated now, but it remains an adequate speaker for its price, and it will continue to serve its purpose for several years.