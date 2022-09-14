Apple Promotes Benefits of Using iPhone 14 With eSIM While Traveling Abroad

Amid criticism from some customers regarding the removal of the SIM card tray on all iPhone 14 models sold in the United States, Apple today published a new support document outlining various "options and benefits" for using eSIMs while traveling abroad.

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand
Apple says an eSIM is more secure than a physical SIM since it cannot be removed from an iPhone that is lost or stolen. Apple also says that eSIMs eliminate the need to obtain, carry, and swap physical SIM cards, or wait for them to arrive by mail.

The support document notes that the iPhone XS and newer can store eight or more eSIMs, while the iPhone 13 and newer can have two eSIMs active at the same time.

"This could, for example, include one eSIM for your home and another eSIM for the place you're visiting," the support document explains. "You can swap which of your stored eSIMs are active simply by changing your selections in Settings."

The support document includes information for customers looking to roam internationally with their existing carrier, purchase an eSIM from a local carrier while traveling abroad, or purchase a prepaid data eSIM from a worldwide service provider.

Apple says customers can activate an unlocked iPhone 14 model purchased in the United States with over 400 carriers that support eSIM on the iPhone in 100 markets around the world. Apple adds that many worldwide service providers also offer prepaid eSIM data plans for long-term use in countries around the world.

Some people have expressed concerns about eSIM availability while traveling abroad with eSIM-only iPhone 14 models from the United States.

In his iPhone 14 Pro camera review, travel photographer Austin Mann said he was "a bit concerned about the practicality of an eSIM-only approach for travelers with US iPhones who frequently visit the developing world," adding that he usually purchases a local SIM card in countries where he travels to so that it is easier and cheaper to communicate with people within the country. Mann said he would be thrilled to toss out his collection of physical SIM cards, but said he has been unable to figure out how to sign up for an eSIM line in East Africa, where he plans to travel to next summer.

The support document is unlikely to assuage disappointed customers, but it does serve as a helpful resource for using eSIM technology.

Top Rated Comments

fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
18 minutes ago at 07:43 pm
We all know the benefits to eSIM, the issue is not there. The issue is that many carriers outside the US still doesn't support it today.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
15 minutes ago at 07:46 pm

We all know the benefits to eSIM, the issue is not there. The issue is that many carriers outside the US still doesn't support it today.
Many carries inside the US don't support it either (or don't support it on certain plans).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
typecase Avatar
typecase
12 minutes ago at 07:48 pm
Even here in the US its a solid pain not to have a physical sim card not to mention the inconvenience when travelling abroad. Before I could just swap my sim when I got a new phbone and even my carrier would not be any the wiser. Now if I swap to an esim from my regular sim, it seems they will charge me a $35 upgrade fee. A fee for complete BS just for using my phone. Kind of like Comcast's HD technology fee of $9 every month. Thanks Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheMountainLife Avatar
TheMountainLife
13 minutes ago at 07:48 pm
Upgrading from the 11 to the 13 last year was a pain. I’m a dual sim user and had to wait 60 or so days after purchase to reactivate my 2nd line. Of course I wasn’t informed of that until after the trade in was complete.

I’m assuming the 14 is no different if you’re not buying it unlocked.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zapmymac Avatar
zapmymac
12 minutes ago at 07:49 pm
As Long as I can walk up to a kiosk, pay cash and get a eSim activated, while playing tourist I’m fine with that. I shouldn’t have to give a credit card and a drivers license/other personal identification material, I just buy a eSim for a week.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ONJ Avatar
ONJ
5 minutes ago at 07:56 pm
I'm just astonished at how much Apple has become so arrogant. Serioulsy, has anyone here in the past few months tried to activate an eSim with any carrier in the US? Well, I have tried many times with Verizon and T-Mobile and I have to say it's a nightmare!! Yes, surely they may have fixed and trained the carriers here in the US to activate eSims, but, can you imagine going to somewhere like Greece (Trust me, I was there and tried with Cosmote - impossible), Ghana, Guatemala etc where there is perhaps no such thing as an eSim or, you simply can't speak the language to activate an eSim at the local corner store?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
