Apple TV+ Releasing Next Week's 'Silo' Episode Early

The next episode of Apple TV+'s award-winning sci-fi series "Silo" will be released early.



Apple previously announced that new "Silo" episodes would be released on Fridays, but the third episode of the second season will instead be released on Wednesday, November 27. Apple has likely bumped up the date so that people can watch the episode during the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 28.

As astute Apple TV+ viewers know, this actually means the episode should be available to watch as early as Tuesday, November 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

"Silo" follows the last 10,000 people on Earth, all of whom live in a massive underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic and deadly world outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The sci-fi series is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book series. Ferguson and Howey both serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S., and the streaming service is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.