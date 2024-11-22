Apple Preparing for MacBook Pro Models With OLED Displays

Apple has encouraged its display panel suppliers to scale up their investments in laptop-sized OLED displays, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce said in a press release this week. This revelation comes as Apple prepares to launch its first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, which are likely still a few years away.



In line with previous reports, TrendForce said Apple plans to begin using OLED displays for MacBooks between 2026 and 2027.

LG and Samsung will likely be Apple's two major suppliers of OLED displays for the MacBook Pro.

Compared to current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more. The switch to OLED displays could also contribute to future MacBook Pro models having a thinner design.

Indeed, thinner MacBook Pro models with OLED displays are rumored to launch in 2026.

In the interim, the MacBook Pro is not expected to receive any major changes. Unsurprisingly, next year's models are expected to get a spec bump to M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips, but no redesign is expected until the switch to OLED displays.