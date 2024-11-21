Black Friday Deals Hit Beats Headphones With Up to 52% Off

Beats is joining in on the Black Friday discount frenzy, with up to 52 percent off select headphones, earbuds, and speakers on Amazon. You'll find many of the same prices at other retailers like Best Buy as well.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale includes major discounts on products like the Beats Studio Buds, which have hit $79.99, down from $149.95. For speakers, there's also $50 off the 2024 model of the Beats Pill, now down to $99.95 in multiple colors.

