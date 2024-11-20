Samsung Black Friday Event Begins With Huge Savings on Monitors, TVs, and More

Samsung has introduced early Black Friday deals this week, and you can find discounts on TVs, smartphones, monitors and memory, wearables, appliances, and more.

Notable deals this time around include multiple monitors and TVs at low prices, as well as deals on portable SSD accessories and memory. If you're shopping for the popular 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Smart Monitor, be sure to check out Amazon's price tag of $819.98 ($780 off), which is much better than Samsung's current price.

Below we've collected some deals on monitors, storage, TVs, and Galaxy products, but be sure to browse the full sale for even more Black Friday discounts at Samsung.



Monitors and Storage

TVs

Galaxy Products

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.

