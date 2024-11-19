Google Rebrands Switcher App to Lure iPhone Users to Android
Google today revamped its Switch to Android app for the iPhone and iPad, introducing a streamlined interface, a new icon, and changing the name to Android Switch as part of a rebranding effort to lure new iPhone users.
The app is designed to make it easy for iPhone users to swap over to an Android-based device like a Google Pixel. It can transfer contacts, calendar events, photos, and videos, and it includes reminders to turn off iMessage to swap to RCS/SMS.
Google has also changed some of the wording on its Switch to Android website to reflect the new app name. The Switch to Android site walks through some of the common concerns that iPhone users might have about switching platforms, such as texting, sharing files, making video calls, and transitioning accessories.
With RCS, Google says Android users can text iPhone users with no issues, and the company recommends Google Meet as an alternative to FaceTime. There's no Android to iPhone replacement for AirDrop, but Google says that Quick Share can be used to share files with Android, ChromeOS, and Windows PC devices.
Aside from design updates and a new look for the app, the basic functionality of the Android Switch app appears to be the same as before.
