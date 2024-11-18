U.S. DoJ Wants Google to Sell Chrome Browser

by

The United States Department of Justice wants Google to sell off its Chrome browser as part of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this year, Google was found to have a search monopoly, and antitrust regulators have since been deciding on the actions that should be taken to address Google's anticompetitive practices.

Chrome Feature 22
The DoJ plans to ask the court to force Google to sell Chrome, which is the most popular web browser in the world by a wide margin. Chrome's integration with Google Search and other Google products has been cited as one of the factors limiting search competition.

Regulators also want Google to uncouple the Android operating system from other products like Google Search and the Google Play Store, both of which are apps installed on Android devices by default. It's not clear how unbundling Android from Google Play would work as Google Play is the Android app store. he DoJ initially wanted Google to sell off Android entirely, but has since backed off of that suggestion.

The DoJ will recommend that Google be required to license data and syndicate results from Google Search without restrictions. Bloomberg suggests that syndication would allow rival search engines and AI startups to improve their quality, while the data feed would let others build their own search indexes. Google could also be required to share more data with advertisers, with advertisers given more control over where their ads appear.

Google will be prevented from entering into exclusive deals such as the deal that it has with Apple to make Google the default Safari search engine. Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be the Safari default.

Google is appealing the antitrust, while the judge overseeing the case plans to hold a two-week hearing in April 2025 to go over what changes Google has to make to address anticompetitive search behavior. From there, a final ruling is set to be issued in August 2025.

Tags: Chrome, Google

Popular Stories

New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Wednesday November 13, 2024 2:09 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 next month, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well....
Read Full Article25 comments
airtag purple

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year With These New Features

Sunday November 17, 2024 5:18 am PST by
Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three over and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is rumored to be in development. Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag. Timing Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman....
Read Full Article82 comments
M4 MacBook Pros Thumb

M4 MacBook Pro Uses Quantum Dot Display Technology

Thursday November 14, 2024 4:19 pm PST by
The M4 MacBook Pro models feature quantum dot display technology, according to display analyst Ross Young. Apple used a quantum dot film instead of a red KSF phosphor film, a change that provides more vibrant, accurate color results. Young says that Apple has opted for KSF for prior MacBook Pro models because it doesn't use toxic element cadmium (typical for quantum dot) and is more...
Read Full Article103 comments
iCloud General Feature

Apple Acknowledges iCloud Notes Disappearing and Explains How to Fix

Saturday November 16, 2024 9:45 am PST by
Earlier this month, we reported about some iPhone users temporarily losing all of their notes in the Notes app after accepting Apple's updated iCloud terms and conditions. Apple has now indirectly acknowledged this issue in a new support document that outlines steps to follow if your iCloud notes are not appearing on your iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro. Fortunately, the notes can be re-synced...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone XS Max Black Background

Apple Adds iPhone XS Max and More to Vintage/Obsolete Product Lists

Friday November 15, 2024 8:09 am PST by
Apple today added a few older iPhone and Apple Watch models to the vintage and obsolete products list on its website. Apple has now classified the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone XS Max as "vintage" worldwide. Apple considers a device to be "vintage" once five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers sometimes offer repairs...
Read Full Article71 comments

Top Rated Comments

macduke Avatar
macduke
35 minutes ago at 03:11 pm
I mean, everyone in the DOJ is about to be fired next year, so I highly doubt anything comes from this. We are moving back into a monopoly-favorable political environment.

Even so, it's kinda funny that they're making them sell of Chrome and wanted them to sell of Android, as the only reason Google made those products in the first place is so they could put their search in them to hold the monopoly for as long as possible. Google really only makes money off selling ads on search and mining our data.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
titanium69 Avatar
titanium69
20 minutes ago at 03:25 pm
Google should pull out of the US
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
38 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
Imagine gov ordering Apple to sell off its iPhone business
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
26 minutes ago at 03:20 pm

Imagine gov ordering Apple to sell off its iPhone business
For the love of God, don’t give them more smart ideas!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grantishere Avatar
grantishere
38 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
Sell them to who? Amazon or Facebook?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
38 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
...but they aren't even a monopoly in that category?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments