Apple TV+ Show 'Silo' Has Returned: Season 2, Episode 1 Now Available

The award-winning Apple TV+ sci-fi series "Silo" is finally back, after nearly a year-and-a-half wait. The first episode of the second season is now available on Apple's streaming service, and one new episode will follow every Friday through January 17.



"Silo" follows the last 10,000 people on Earth, all of whom live in a massive underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic and deadly world outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The sci-fi series is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book trilogy "Wool." Ferguson and Howey both serve as executive producers.

The official PlayStation account on YouTube recently shared an exclusive clip from the second season of the show. And earlier this week, Apple shared a season-one recap video highlighting key moments in the series so far. Warning: spoilers!

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S., and the streaming service is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.