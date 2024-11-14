Apple Announces New Store in Spain, Shares iPhone and Mac Wallpaper

Apple today announced it will be opening an all-new store at the La Vaguada shopping center in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, November 28.



To celebrate the occasion, Apple has released a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac with a creative illustration of Apple's logo.

Apple La Vaguada will be the company's 12th store in Spain, and its first all-new location opened in the country in just over a decade. The official La Vaguada account today shared a short teaser video of the store's facade on Instagram Stories.

