Apple Likely to Announce Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac Today

In its Mac mini announcement video last month, Apple briefly mentioned an "upcoming" version of Final Cut Pro for the Mac. We believe that Apple will likely announce the update later today, as the annual Final Cut Pro Creative Summit conference begins today and involves a visit to Apple Park starting at 2 p.m. Pacific Time today. Final Cut Pro version 10.7 was shown off during the same Apple Park day of the conference last year.



Final Cut Pro received its most recent feature update to version 10.8 in June. New features included an Enhance Light and Color effect, a Smooth Slo-Mo option for slow-motion visuals, advanced search and filtering in the timeline index, and more.

Following a bug-fix update in August, Final Cut Pro is now on version 10.8.1. It is quite possible that the next version will be Final Cut Pro 11, rather than 10.9, given that Logic Pro went from version 10.8.1 to 11.0 earlier this year.

We recently recapped three new features that Apple already said are coming to Final Cut Pro for the Mac later this year, including spatial video editing, AI-generated video effects, and automatic AI-generated captions. An image of Final Cut Pro in the Mac mini announcement video last month also showed an unreleased "Magnetic Mask" feature that will likely allow users to isolate moving objects in the foreground of videos.

Final Cut Pro's upcoming auto-caption feature

At least some of these features will likely extend to an updated version of the Final Cut Pro app for iPad. There could also be updates to the Final Cut Pro companion apps Compressor and Motion for the Mac, and to the Final Cut Camera app for the iPhone.

In the U.S., Final Cut Pro currently costs $299.99 on the Mac, while the iPad version is a subscription-based app priced at $4.99 per month or $49 per year.