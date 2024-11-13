Apple Likely to Announce Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac Today

In its Mac mini announcement video last month, Apple briefly mentioned an "upcoming" version of Final Cut Pro for the Mac. We believe that Apple will likely announce the update later today, as the annual Final Cut Pro Creative Summit conference begins today and involves a visit to Apple Park starting at 2 p.m. Pacific Time today. Final Cut Pro version 10.7 was shown off during the same Apple Park day of the conference last year.
Final Cut Pro received its most recent feature update to version 10.8 in June. New features included an Enhance Light and Color effect, a Smooth Slo-Mo option for slow-motion visuals, advanced search and filtering in the timeline index, and more.
Following a bug-fix update in August, Final Cut Pro is now on version 10.8.1. It is quite possible that the next version will be Final Cut Pro 11, rather than 10.9, given that Logic Pro went from version 10.8.1 to 11.0 earlier this year.
We recently recapped three new features that Apple already said are coming to Final Cut Pro for the Mac later this year, including spatial video editing, AI-generated video effects, and automatic AI-generated captions. An image of Final Cut Pro in the Mac mini announcement video last month also showed an unreleased "Magnetic Mask" feature that will likely allow users to isolate moving objects in the foreground of videos.
Final Cut Pro's upcoming auto-caption feature
At least some of these features will likely extend to an updated version of the Final Cut Pro app for iPad. There could also be updates to the Final Cut Pro companion apps Compressor and Motion for the Mac, and to the Final Cut Camera app for the iPhone.
In the U.S., Final Cut Pro currently costs $299.99 on the Mac, while the iPad version is a subscription-based app priced at $4.99 per month or $49 per year.
Apple today released firmware updates for both AirPods 4 models (version number 7B20) and the AirPods Pro 2 with both Lightning and USB-C charging cases (version number 7B21). All of these AirPods models were previously on firmware version 7B19.
It is not immediately clear what new features or changes are included in firmware versions 7B20 and 7B21, but we will update this story if we find...
Next year's iPhone 17 "Air" model may not be as thin as Apple planned, according to a rumor originating in Korea.
According to the news aggregator account "yeux1122" on Naver, citing industry sources, Apple has run into problems making the new iPhone 17 model sufficiently thin. The device's reduced thickness is apparently dependent on manufacturing a battery with a thinner substrate, but...
Black Friday is getting closer, and prices on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac mini computers have started to drop as the shopping holiday nears. These deals include the latest models of the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac.
Black Friday sales are continuing today with Best Buy kicking off early Black Friday deals that will last for the next few days. Similar to other retailers, Best Buy's early Black Friday event includes sitewide savings on Apple products, headphones, TVs, monitors, video games, and more.
Last week, we reported on a new feature in the Find My app on the iOS 18.2 beta that allows you to temporarily share an AirTag's location with a trusted person, and soon with airlines. Apple today announced the feature, providing more details.
Apple said more than 15 airlines will offer the feature "in the coming months," including Delta, United, Air Canada, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, ...
Apple seeded the third betas of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 to developers for testing today. While the third betas of each update are minor relative to the first two betas, there are still a handful of changes across the Photos app, TV app, and more.
A corresponding iOS 18.2 public beta with these changes will likely be released later this week, and Apple previously confirmed that the software...
It has been nearly two and a half years since Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, and it has still yet to become available in any vehicles. Fortunately, though, Apple continues to work on the software system.
Within the code for the third beta of iOS 18.2 seeded to developers today, there are redesigned "Climate" and "Media" app icons for next-generation CarPlay,...