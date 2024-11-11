iPhone 17 'Air' May Not Be Much Thinner Than iPhone 6

by

Next year's iPhone 17 "Air" model may not be as thin as Apple planned, according to a rumor originating in Korea.

iphone 6 thickness
According to the news aggregator account "yeux1122" on Naver, citing industry sources, Apple has run into problems making the new ‌iPhone 17‌ model sufficiently thin. The device's reduced thickness is apparently dependent on manufacturing a battery with a thinner substrate, but Apple is now facing technical compromises. One of the main problems is cost and Apple is now reportedly falling back on its existing battery technology.

As a result, the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air's battery will not be able to be as thin as Apple first intended for the device's new design. Now, the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air battery will purportedly be around 6mm thick, suggesting that the device itself will be thicker than this. Apple's thinnest ever iPhone was the ‌iPhone‌ 6 at 6.9mm, meaning that the ‌iPhone 17‌ "Slim" is unlikely to be much thinner than the 2014 flagship.

Likewise, the 13-inch iPad Pro and seventh-generation iPod nano could continue to lead as Apple's thinnest ever devices at 5.1mm and 5.4mm thick, respectively. The iPhone 16 Plus, the device that the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air will apparently replace in the lineup, is 7.8mm thick.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ Air is expected to launch in the fall of 2025 with the "A19" chip, a single rear camera, a ProMotion display for refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Top Rated Comments

tonmischa Avatar
tonmischa
25 minutes ago at 05:21 am
They should have made a new Mini…
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
25 minutes ago at 05:20 am
I’m struggling to see the point behind making this change. If no one is buying the plus just drop the model entirely.

Can someone enlighten me?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radin.Y Avatar
Radin.Y
22 minutes ago at 05:23 am
Fragmenting the iPhone lineup even more is a big mistake. Too many segments and sizes.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
25 minutes ago at 05:20 am
“Air” is just another marketing scheme name now

(Like “Pro”)

Love seeing that 5S though!
From the GOAT ? era

Unmatched in hand feel

(Also, make another Mini please)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
22 minutes ago at 05:23 am
Hmm… How soon before manufacturing must the design be finalized? Cuz it’s almost 2025 already, and thus I would have guessed the main design features like phone thickness and battery dimensions would have been decided upon months ago.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bb9 Avatar
bb9
17 minutes ago at 05:29 am
I prefer to choose between an iPhone Pro MINI or a iPhone Pro, the max is not for me. The air will give up too much battery life.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments