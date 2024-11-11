Apple Teases 'Immersive Music Experience' From The Weeknd‬ Coming to Vision Pro This Week

Apple today said an "immersive music experience" from singer The Weeknd will be available to watch on the Vision Pro headset this Thursday, November 15.

Based on Apple's trailer, it appears that the experience will feature The Weeknd's unreleased song "Open Hearts," which he previewed during a concert in Australia last month. The singer is preparing to release a new album called "Hurry Up Tomorrow."

If you do not own a Vision Pro, you will still be able to watch the experience by requesting a free demo of the headset at Apple Stores where it is available.

November 15 is also when the Vision Pro launches in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.